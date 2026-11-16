MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump is departing this morning for the Philippines and China.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

While overseas, he's expected to attend a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in Shenzhen, China. He will sit with China's Xi Jinping and with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unlike his most recent visit to China, Trump will not bring Jensen Huang, who has been one of his top advisers on AI. Huang was ousted from the tech company Nvidia after allegations of affairs.

MARTIN: Here to tell us more is NPR senior political correspondent Mara Liasson. Mara, good morning to you.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning.

MARTIN: So the president is meeting with Russia and China this week, right on the heels of this Nvidia scandal. Do you expect that will come up during the talks?

LIASSON: No, the White House says it will not. They say Trump will discuss the war in Iran and nuclear weapons. But he's not planning to bring up Huang's affair with the woman who was suspected of being a Chinese spy. The New York Times has reported that Trump was told about this on more than one occasion but did nothing and continued to travel with Huang. Of course, this time, as you said, Huang won't be there. But Trump is taking along Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and another tech billionaire who has waded into politics, poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the midterm elections, but his favorite candidates didn't win.

MARTIN: What does Congress make of Trump's policies on China?

LIASSON: This whole Nvidia scandal is a reminder that even though members of Congress on both sides of the aisle feel the U.S. should restrict access of advanced chips that's barred China from getting them, President Trump does not agree. He's been more willing to let China get some advanced chips than the Biden administration was, for instance. And given the backlash we just saw in this election against data centers, which are a proxy for the power of AI and tech billionaires, I'll be watching to see if Trump faces a much more emboldened Congress that's willing to push back on his China policies.

Already, Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are pushing for a much tougher approach to Xi and to Putin. Gregory Meeks, who's the incoming Democratic chairman, for example, says he wants to see the president be tougher on Russia over the war in Ukraine, more willing to send arms to Taiwan. That's something China doesn't like. And as of January, Democrats will have a much bigger platform to demand those things.

MARTIN: This is Trump's first trip abroad since the midterm elections. And I'm just wondering if you have a sense of how that factors into this trip?

LIASSON: Well, you know, we've seen this before. It's not unusual for presidents who've just suffered a big midterm election defeat to look abroad to foreign policy where they can still make a mark. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama all went abroad after their party suffered a big loss in the midterms. But this trip comes at a time when two of Donald Trump's foreign policy efforts - higher tariffs and the war in Iran - are widely unpopular. And they were reasons his party lost in the midterms.

And what's striking is that the White House says Trump will not use this trip to talk about two of the most pressing international issues - the war in Ukraine and the tensions with China over AI. Instead, they say that Trump wants to talk about nuclear weapons, which, until now, China has not shown any interest in engaging in. So it is possible that this big trilateral summit will instead end up like Trump's other bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi, where there was a lot of pomp, a lot of circumstance, but in the end, no big agreements.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Mara Liasson. Mara, thank you.

LIASSON: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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