MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

After a weekend of travel chaos at airports around the country.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The nationwide ground stop halted all flights on Friday evening for hours, and that's been followed by days of disruptions. What really happened? In a moment, we'll hear from the head of the air traffic controllers' union. We begin with the news.

MARTIN: NPR transportation correspondent Joel Rose has been following all this, and he joins us now after a very busy weekend. Good morning, Joel.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Hey. Good morning.

MARTIN: So, what's it like out there this morning? I kind of have a personal interest in this since I have station visits later this week. Are things back to normal?

ROSE: Well, they're getting better, I can tell you. I mean, airlines canceled about 2,000 flights on Sunday, according to the aviation analytics firm Cirium. That's about 7% of all commercial flights yesterday. That's high but it is not a catastrophic number and it's a big improvement from where we were on Friday and Saturday. The airlines had planes and crews scattered all over the country, and it was a huge job to get them all sorted out and back in position.

Some airlines did a better job at this than others, but they're all hoping for something close to normal service today.

MARTIN: So what do we know about how this happened and the role of this federal contractor that most people had probably never heard of before?

ROSE: Right. L3Harris Technologies, a longtime contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA says the company was replacing a router in El Dorado, Arkansas, as part of work to replace older copper wire with new fiber optic cable when something went very wrong. Whether that was the router itself or operator error is still under investigation. That's one of two sites investigators are looking at, including another in Amarillo, Texas, that apparently disrupted FAA communication and radar equipment across a big part of the country, forcing the FAA to issue a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday.

FAA officials say this was supposed to be routine maintenance work. Why it basically broke the national airspace is still under investigation. And in a statement this weekend, L3Harris said it is supporting the FAA in its investigation.

MARTIN: Joel, how did things get so bad in the nation's air traffic system? I honestly have to say, air travel in this country is something that I think a lot of Americans have been proud of for a long time. So how did it get to this?

ROSE: I mean, that's a big question. Part of it is definitely decades of under-investment by Congress and administrations of both parties. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was asked about this yesterday on NBC's "Meet The Press" and asked if he owed the American people an apology for the ground stop. Here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "MEET THE PRESS")

SEAN DUFFY: It happened on my watch, but I can't apologize for what was passed off to us. And I can't blame Republicans or Democrats 'cause it's all of them. Goes back 20, 25, 30 years of a lack of investment.

ROSE: Duffy has been out aggressively making his case in interviews all over the TV networks and two press conferences over the weekend. Before the ground stop, Duffy was asking for $30 billion to upgrade the air traffic control system. Now he seems to be upping his ask to $50 billion by the end of the year. That would be on top of the 12.5 billion for air traffic equipment that the Trump administration asked for and got from Congress last year.

But Duffy's latest ask is not getting a warm reception from Democrats who are set to take control of Congress in January. Over the weekend, Democrats in the House put out a statement saying the administration still has not spent the vast majority of the funds that Congress allocated last year. DOT shot back that they do have plans for that money, but I think Dems are likely to want more answers about how the administration is spending the money and exactly what caused this ground stop.

MARTIN: Finally, Joel, should people be worried about their Thanksgiving plans? Is it safe to fly right now?

ROSE: The U.S. air traffic system is still incredibly safe. This really was an unusual meltdown. The FAA says they think they found the source and airlines say they will be ready for the holiday travel rush that starts to ramp up really this coming weekend.

MARTIN: That is NPR's Joel Rose. Joel, thank you.

ROSE: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.