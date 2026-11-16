Some health care professionals are planning to hold a town hall event to protest Ventura County’s plans to close Santa Paula Hospital.

County Supervisors decided over the summer to shut down the facility by 2030 because it won’t meet new seismic safety standards taking effect then. County officials say trying to retrofit the six-decade-old facility isn’t feasible, and low patient numbers and the cost involved don’t justify building a new full-scale hospital with an emergency room.

The county is looking at multiple options for building new facilities to provide medical care for the Santa Clara River Valley.

The town hall event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Palazzio Event Center in Santa Paula. A coalition of nurses and health care professionals are co-sponsoring the event.

Organizers say if the county pursues its current plan, it will mean thousands of residents will lose vital and potentially lifesaving services in the community.