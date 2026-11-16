SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Pope Leo is on his way back to Rome after a 12-day trip through Latin America. Millions greeted him along the way in Uruguay and Argentina, and also in an emotional homecoming in Peru. The Pope spent about two decades there, even becoming a Peruvian citizen. NPR's Carrie Kahn reports.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPE LEO XIV: Gracias, Peru.

(CHEERING)

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: At his final Mass today, Pope Leo thanked Peru and the millions who flocked to see him in the final and probably the most grueling leg of his trip. He spent nearly a week there traveling nonstop from the coastal capital Lima to the Andean city of Cusco, some 11,000 feet high, and yesterday in the Amazon city of Pucallpa, where he decried the killings of environmental defenders - more than 50 in the last two decades according to activists.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEO XIV: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice," he said. Despite having lung cancer surgery last month, the pope showed no signs of fatigue and was often seen singing heartily with the crowds.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTISTS: (Singing in Spanish).

KAHN: And there were plenty of pope-themed music along the way, like that pan flute ode and this catchy cumbia...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing in Spanish).

KAHN: ...A local favorite which was played throughout his homecoming in Chiclayo, northern Peru, where the pope, then bishop, spent years and will long remain its favorite son. Carrie Kahn, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing in Spanish). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.