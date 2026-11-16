MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

New Mexico is already offering free, universal childcare. After about a year, parents say it's life-changing, even if the state does not have the capacity to meet the demand. NPR's Julie Depenbrock reports.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: You wanted more bubbles?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Can you say mas (ph)?

JULIE DEPENBROCK, BYLINE: It's just after drop-off at this bilingual daycare center in Santa Fe.

JUDYN MARTINEZ: It's an amazing school so far. She loves it. I love it.

DEPENBROCK: Judyn Martinez is a single mom whose 3-year-old daughter recently enrolled in Kids Campus, which serves children from 2 months old to 5 years old. It's a sought-after childcare center on the campus of Santa Fe Community College, and now it's free.

MARTINEZ: I'm really grateful for the universal childcare 'cause I wouldn't have been able to send her.

DEPENBROCK: But Martinez warns other families there's a long waitlist with almost 700 names on it.

MARTINEZ: So I waited about a year and a half on the waitlist for her to get in.

DEPENBROCK: Childcare providers across New Mexico told NPR they also had long waits. One reason - there's a nationwide shortage of childcare workers, in part because of low pay.

MAGALI MOLINA: Hi. My name is Magali Molina. I'm the lead teacher of Kids Campus.

DEPENBROCK: I met Molina in a classroom of toddlers.

MOLINA: I love my job, but it's still I think the pay is really low.

DEPENBROCK: Nearly half of all children in the U.S. live in a licensed childcare desert where demand outpaces availability. That's according to the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank. Rural areas especially struggle with this. And New Mexico is very rural.

CATRON ALLRED: I think it's hard because we're all building a new system.

DEPENBROCK: That's Catron Allred. She oversees the Early Childhood Center at Santa Fe Community College, and she's not discouraged by the rollout.

ALLRED: I think New Mexico has identified how to get there, but building supply takes time and it takes a lot of funds.

DEPENBROCK: The state set a goal to create 12,000 new childcare spots in the first few years of the program. And according to New Mexico's Early Childhood Education & Care Department, they're more than halfway there.

MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM: We need to keep growing.

DEPENBROCK: That's New Mexico's current Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who signed the program into law.

LUJAN GRISHAM: I started in 2019. The second I got elected we listened to the industry. We talked to parents. We created a trust fund. We started to build the infrastructure.

DEPENBROCK: She acknowledges it feels a bit like the state is, quote, "building and launching a rocket ship all at once."

LUJAN GRISHAM: I think childcare is a game changer for every single thing that a state ought to deliver for its families.

DEPENBROCK: Much of the program's almost $600 million budget comes from New Mexico's vast oil and gas revenue. Even so, there's concern it's projected to be tens of millions of dollars over budget this year.

STEVE LANIER: It doesn't look like it's going to be sustainable where we're at right now.

DEPENBROCK: Steve Lanier is a Republican state senator who unsuccessfully sued to stop the governor's universal childcare initiative. Lanier says the steep price tag for this program is why he only supports childcare assistance for some.

LANIER: My daughter's a schoolteacher. She has two young boys. She gets free childcare. So from a personal view, I see where it is needed. I mean, that helps her and her family immensely. But somebody that's making 450,000, 600,000, do they really need that assistance?

DEPENBROCK: Santa Fe Community College's Catron Allred doesn't see it that way.

ALLRED: I think it's a mentality of early childhood is a public good. Nobody questions a wealthy family sending their kids to public school. It should be the same for early childhood.

LILIA DOYLE: I have great belief in this program, but I think the rollout needs a lot of help.

DEPENBROCK: Lilia Doyle (ph) is raising her 2-year-old son in Santa Fe. When I first spoke with her, she was on six different waitlists. She says she's selective when it comes to childcare but still thinks it should be easier.

DOYLE: I'm 97th on a multi-hundred-person waitlist. I'm 75th on something. And some I'm not even getting calls back.

DEPENBROCK: When I checked back in with Doyle recently, she shared some good news. She finally has a childcare spot for her son, but it doesn't start until August of next year.

Julie Depenbrock, NPR News, Santa Fe, New Mexico

MARTIN: This story was supported by a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association.

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