A MARTÍNEZ, BYLINE: In the 1990s, if you were into hip-hop and fashion, you were into designer Karl Kani. His clothes were worn by artists ranging from Tupac, Aaliyah, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. And in a lot of ways, what they wore sent as much of a message as their lyrics. Kani was self-taught - never went to design school. Instead, as a teen, he was taking merchandise orders from hustlers in his Brooklyn neighborhood, eventually setting up shop in Los Angeles and building a brand name that became synonymous with the music that changed the world. Karl Kani's memoir is titled "Karl Kani: A Life By Design," and I started our conversation by asking him when was the first time he envisioned seeing his name on the clothes he was making.

KARL KANI: Back when I was 19 years old, before the brand got started off, I was sitting in the park bragging to these girls about this item that I designed for this guy. So they didn't believe me that I designed outfits, so they told the guy to come over, and she looks at the jacket. She says, well, if Karl made it, how come his name ain't on it, then? And that's when it hit me.

MARTÍNEZ: And so the name Kani, because I think - you know, people - your name is Carl Williams. So how did the Kani come from?

KANI: Well, it's Karl Kani now, legally. I changed it to Kani when I became a citizen in 1998. Kani was a question of self-doubt. Kani was a question that everyone asks themselves every time before you do anything that's out of the norm. Can I really come from the inner city and build a clothing brand? You know, can I be around as long as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein? I didn't know the answer to that question, but I knew if I call myself Kani, then every day I have to answer that question. Yes, I can. So it's kind of a motivational thing for me inside of me to give it to the world.

MARTÍNEZ: Creating your own mantra, in a way, a mantra for success. So you mentioned Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein. Hip-hop artists were wearing those designers, but was it because streetwear hadn't been invented yet?

KANI: Yeah. Because I felt like - yeah, streetwear hasn't been invented yet. They didn't really wear the clothing as the designers had it. They wore a lot bigger, a lot oversized and mixed and matched the colors and made it their own. Hip-hop needed the clothing brand that fit that look, who was from the culture. And I felt like the marriage between Kani and hip-hop was, like, heaven-sent.

MARTÍNEZ: So if you had to define streetwear, how would you do that?

KANI: Streetwear culture, to me, started in the streets and embraced hip-hop culture and brought it international. That, to me, defines streetwear.

MARTÍNEZ: In the early 1990s, you start to establish your brand. Still a small operation, kind of, like, small in the apartment that you were living in operation. So it wasn't very big at the time, but you get an offer from Carl Jones, that's the founder of Cross Colors, Threads 4 Life, to join him there. They were a young company at the time, too. Their clothes, though, are in rap videos. Will Smith is wearing them on "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air." Most people, Karl, I would think, would want to jump at that opportunity to join that brand, but you were kind of hesitant. Why did you hesitate?

KANI: Because, like - you know, I was hesitant because I didn't know what his objective was with me. And he told me five years later why he actually did the deal with me, and it totally made sense. He's a smart man. He said he saw something in me and my brand. He knew that I was going to get big and I was going to make it, and he'd much rather have me be his - in-house with him than be his competition.

MARTÍNEZ: So getting into business with Skechers, that also appeared to be another crossroads for you because you were almost faced with a similar decision as when Carl at Cross Colors first approached you. In other words, like, how much do I get into business with people if it means all of a sudden, maybe, I don't control my name anymore?

KANI: We went into business with Skechers. We had a very successful footwear business. We're doing about $50 million a year in footwear only. We had 15 NBA players wearing Karl Kani on the basketball courts, and Skechers wanted to go public with Karl Kani, and that's when the hiccups started with our relationship. You know, I wasn't ready to do that. I was 23 years old, and yet there was a lot of money on the table, but I didn't want to lose control of what I just started. I just got my feet wet, and I just felt like I had a lot more to learn instead of diving into going public right away.

MARTÍNEZ: I think of companies like Brooks Brothers that have been around hundreds of years. I think of, like, other companies, too. What do they know about how fads work that doesn't kind of lead them down a rabbit hole?

KANI: They know how to establish basics, and, you know, basics seem simple, but it's not as simple as you think because basics is something you have to have in stock, replenish them on a monthly, weekly basis and be able to advertise them to a core customer that they want to come back and continue to buy the same particular item over and over again. It's a psychological thing.

MARTÍNEZ: What's the biggest mistake men make with their fashion choices the older they get?

KANI: I think trying to look not your age.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

KANI: Meaning, like, I feel like a lot of guys kind of messed up when the skinny jeans phase came in.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

KANI: And, you know, skinny jeans is not just for everybody. So, you know, it's a tough thing. I think you got to find that good balance in terms of your body physique and the type of clothes that you wear. Don't wear tight clothing if you're not going to the gym, if that makes sense to you.

MARTÍNEZ: No, it does. It does. 'Cause that's the thing. Like, I think we're somewhat the same age, somewhere, like, in our mid-50s, and I think, like, I've kind of forgotten, like, who I am, style-wise. Like, I don't know anymore. And I'm trying not to look at fads 'cause I don't want to look, as you said, like an old guy trying to look young.

KANI: (Laughter) Yeah. That's a tough part when we get to this particular age. So, you know, my advice to guys who are in that place - keep it simple, keep it slick and all black. You can never go wrong in all black. Don't try the color thing. Don't try too much of that. Keep it very simple and very neutral colors, and you'll get by.

MARTÍNEZ: What's the difference, would you say, Karl, between clothes that fit good and clothes that make you feel good in them? Is there a difference between those two things?

KANI: I think that clothes that make you feel good in them, that goes into fabrication and, like, quality of fabrics and things like that. You know, like, a lot of times, we try to take certain fabrics and turn them into a luxury item. I have this saying, all denim ain't the same denim. All cotton's not the same cotton. There's different levels to the game in terms of texture and fabrications. And, like, fast fashion companies, they kind of screwed up the game by making silhouettes and cheap fabrics and things like that. And I feel like fashion has to get back to quality because at the end of the day, things need to be around for a long time for your brand to make the appeal that people think is a good brand to purchase, for sure.

MARTÍNEZ: Where is Karl Kani right now? Like, how good do you feel about your brand, your name and where it is that you stand in this fashion business?

KANI: You know, Karl Kani started in the USA. It was our first market. But now our brand has grown to be even a bigger brand internationally and not as big here in the United States. You know, we're in 25 foreign countries in Europe and 10 flagship stores in Japan. So we go where the energy's taken us, and we went as far as hip-hop has taken the world. Wherever there's hip-hop international, you're going to find Karl Kani clothing as well.

MARTÍNEZ: Karl Kani's memoir is titled "Karl Kani: A Life By Design." Karl, thank you very much.

KANI: Thank you, sir. I really appreciate it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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