MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Millions of Americans are expected to travel for the holidays. Another thing that's upon us, cold and flu season. NPR's Sydney Lupkin reports on how this year is shaping up so far.

SYDNEY LUPKIN, BYLINE: The latest influenza tracking numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the flu is spreading already - particularly in Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina and Oregon. Here's Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

WILLIAM SCHAFFNER: Flu started a bit early this year, so it's out there and spreading. So people who are thinking of Thanksgiving travel need to get their protection as quickly as possible.

LUPKIN: But getting the vaccine doesn't mean someone won't get the flu. It does mean they'll be less likely to wind up in the hospital from influenza-related complications, like pneumonia, he says.

SCHAFFNER: It can strike a healthy person at any age and put them in the emergency room. Flu is like that.

LUPKIN: Schaffner also says not enough people are getting their COVID boosters.

SCHAFFNER: Somehow, they think that COVID has disappeared. But the people who are admitted to my hospital with COVID are invariably people who are not up to date with their vaccination.

LUPKIN: Flu and COVID cases will likely go up in the coming weeks, especially as people are squeezed into small spaces, like trains and planes, and then gather to spend time with family and friends. AAA predicts that this year, 82 million people will travel more than 50 miles over Thanksgiving break, including 73 million by car. Claire Hannan is the executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

CLAIRE HANNAN: The best protection you can get is from the vaccine. So now is the time to go get it and, you know, to keep yourself safe from serious implications from influenza.

LUPKIN: The flu shot takes about 10 days to reach its full efficacy. So there's still time to get one before Thanksgiving.

Sydney Lupkin, NPR News.

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