LEILA FADEL, BYLINE: A seventh person has died following an attack on a hospital in Gaza last week. Those killings at one of the last functioning hospitals are part of a mounting death toll from Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was declared more than a year ago. Sixteen-hundred people have been killed.

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GOHER RAHBOUR: There is the stench of ammunition.

FADEL: Dr. Goher Rahbour shared video online of the destruction at Nasser Hospital, where the British surgeon is volunteering. So we called him to understand what happened.

RAHBOUR: The missile has gone through the roof of level four, which is the recovery, straight down and then to level two where you have the surgical wards, and that's where most of the destruction's taken place.

FADEL: Among the dead, a 13-year-old boy named Jihad Abu Tilikh, and Rahbour's Palestinian colleague, also a surgeon, Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira. I asked Dr. Rahbour what he remembers of his late colleague.

RAHBOUR: We had actually been operating together, a really lovely, very affable guy, very gentle soul. Whenever you saw him, he just smiled. And even during some difficult cases operation-wise, technically, he's just smiling, laughing, and we get through things. And that's the character. Look, so the Gaza doctors and nurses, they have very little left. So you work as a surgeon. You're at the height of your profession, and at the end of your shift, you go and live in a tent.

FADEL: I'm sorry for your loss.

RAHBOUR: No, it is mine. It's everyone's. It's - it makes no sense. We're not surprised, but it is extremely sad.

FADEL: You said you weren't surprised.

RAHBOUR: It's because I know the last time the hospital was hit in August 2025, and that was a double-tap bombing. It was nine minutes later. Twenty people died. And Nasser has been attacked six, seven times, and every institution in Gaza has been attacked.

FADEL: The Israeli military came out and said it was because - they attacked the hospital because Hamas had, quote, "established a presence within the hospital complex and turned it into a headquarters." Is there any evidence of that?

RAHBOUR: No. So look, now, I've put out a lot of footage, Instagram and things like that, because I see - I was the one awake, I got up and I just started recording. And you can look at, you know, those type of things of where I'm going. It's all NGOs. You don't see any evidence of anything. I've never seen anyone with, say, a military fatigues. I've never seen anyone wearing some sort of weapon. It's just a ward where doctors and nurses are. So it makes no sense to me.

FADEL: So what do you want to see? I mean, you were posting on your Instagram what happened in these bombings. You wanted the world to see, or speaking, because you want to hear - the world to hear what's happening at the hospital. What do you want from the international community right now when it comes to health conditions, health infrastructure and services in Gaza?

RAHBOUR: So the No. 1 thing is to open the borders for there to be free access of all - to supply all healthcare facilities, to supply the population with adequate shelter material, tents, to prepare for the coming months what - at which there will be rains and flooding. Everyone's done a lot of talking. There has been so much talking, yes. But actually, in terms of when it comes to doing things and action, it's - nothing's happening.

And we just need to move to another position now where have those borders open and availability of material to come in. And when we talk about a ceasefire, every night there's drones, there's quadcopters, there is firing, there's tank fire. You can hear it in the background. So that's happening as part of a ceasefire. This is not a ceasefire. So accountability has to take place.

FADEL: That's Dr. Goher Rahbour, a British surgeon who is treating patients at Nasser Hospital right now in Southern Gaza, a volunteer there, and he was there when it was bombed on Thursday. Thank you for speaking with us.

RAHBOUR: Thank you so much. Thanks for that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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