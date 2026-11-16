MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Democrats will soon have solid majorities in Congress, but who will lead them?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In the House, nobody has stepped up to challenge current Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. In the Senate, it's different. Maryland's Chris Van Hollen says he hopes to replace longtime leader Chuck Schumer. In a moment, we will interview Van Hollen himself. We begin with an assessment of the situation.

MARTIN: NPR congressional reporter Eric McDaniel is here with us in-studio. Good morning.

ERIC MCDANIEL, BYLINE: Hey. Glad to be here.

MARTIN: So why is Van Hollen mounting this challenge?

MCDANIEL: You know, he says it actually isn't about Schumer. Here he is on yesterday's CNN's "State Of The Union."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STATE OF THE UNION")

CHRIS VAN HOLLEN: This is not about one person or any one individual. This really is a response to the call of the voters, who clearly rejected Donald Trump and his awful policies, but they haven't fully hired the Democrats. They've given us a chance, and I think we need to earn their trust. And I think that begins by not going to business as usual, not going back to the status quo.

MCDANIEL: And, Michel, I'll say he's probably right that these wins by Democrats aren't a sign they've won voters over for the long haul, right? Only 4 in 10 Americans view the party favorably. So they've got a lot of work to do if they want these majorities to be sustainable. And you heard him say this isn't about one person - that it's a rejection of the status quo. But - right? - in practice, he's facing just one guy. That's Chuck Schumer of New York, who's been in Congress for 4 1/2 decades and will have led Democrats for a full decade of that when the new Congress is sworn in.

MARTIN: Why does Van Hollen believe he is the right person to replace Schumer?

MCDANIEL: You know, it's actually funny you ask. To my mind, it's still sort of surprising to see Van Hollen being the one to make the anti-status-quo case. He's been on Capitol Hill for 25 years. He's a past deputy to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. And he's the one-time head of both the House and Senate Democratic campaign efforts. So he's very much an institutionalist. There is a big crop of incoming senators who've spent months listening to voters telling them they need to bring change to Washington, that Congress needs to step up and meet the moment. And so there really could be an opportunity here for Van Hollen and risk to Schumer that just didn't seem particularly possible before we saw the overwhelming size of this wave earlier in the month.

MARTIN: So I guess the big question is - does Van Hollen stand a chance?

MCDANIEL: Ooh. I mean, he certainly thinks so. He's got support from popular progressives, Bernie Sanders among them, but also incoming members like Abdul El-Sayed and Peggy Flanagan. Still, he's going to need close to 30 Democrats to prevail here. That's a simple majority of the Caucus. Schumer says he has the support he needs, too. But it's really hard for us to know, for Van Hollen to know, for Schumer to know how many votes they have before walking into the room in a few weeks. Unlike the House of Representatives, where this is all sorted out on the floor of the chamber in an open vote, this will be a secret ballot done behind closed doors. So anything could happen.

MARTIN: So what else are you watching this week?

MCDANIEL: You know, Congress will have to decide if or how it wants to respond to the air traffic control nightmare that we've had. The administration is blaming Congress for not funding the system, though lawmakers did allocate the full $12.5 billion to modernization efforts last year that President Trump asked for. Perhaps more money will be coming.

The president is also pushing Republicans to push through more GOP policies before they lose control. But tight majorities, attendance issues and genuine policy disputes make that hard to imagine. There's also a lot of appointments in the Senate. You have folks President Trump has named to ambassadorships as well as federal judgeships. So the Senate's going to be spending as much time as they can getting those folks through.

MARTIN: That is NPR congressional reporter Eric McDaniel. Eric, thank you.

MCDANIEL: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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