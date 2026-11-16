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The annual United Nations Climate Conference is entering its second week. Here's something that has not changed over the years. The two biggest polluters on the planet are China and the United States. But something has changed. NPR's Julia Simon reports that China's emissions have plateaued and may even be falling.

JULIA SIMON, BYLINE: You may be asking yourself, China, the one that up until recently was the main driver of the growth of global carbon dioxide emissions - how did China's emissions start falling?

ALEX WANG: China's emissions are starting to come down because of policies that began 20 years ago.

SIMON: This is Alex Wang. He's a professor at UCLA Law and an expert on Chinese climate policy. Wang says back 20 years ago, China was still known as a manufacturer of low-cost items. Air pollution was terrible. So China's leaders decided to pivot to build new industries with more advanced manufacturing that would also reduce air pollution. The government decided to build supply chains in solar, wind, batteries, electric vehicles.

WANG: The policy direction was so consistent and clear they used that to drive the development of all of these industries that really didn't exist before.

SIMON: Now, Wang says, they are global leaders.

WANG: On the electrification front, they're going gangbusters.

SIMON: All of this is having an impact on China's greenhouse gas emissions. Lauri Myllyvirta is an analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. His analysis found that in the third quarter of this year, Chinese emissions fell 3% - the largest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of a bigger trend.

LAURI MYLLYVIRTA: China's emissions have been flat or falling for 2 1/2 years, and that is a remarkable change.

SIMON: Myllyvirta says three big things are going on. First, in many Chinese provinces, coal use is declining, and solar and wind use is increasing across the country. Second, China is reducing emissions in its industries, like cement and steel production. And third, electric vehicles. Now about two-thirds of Chinese passenger car sales are electric.

MYLLYVIRTA: The magnitude of the reduction in oil consumption has been a surprise.

SIMON: As for the U.S., it's a different story. U.S. emissions rose last year. Ben Haley of consulting firm Evolved Energy Research says a cold winter meant more gas and oil for heating and more power from coal plants. And there's the data centers.

BEN HALEY: Data centers are coming online. The pace and scale at which they come online tends to increase emissions because you can't actually match that with clean energy deployment currently.

SIMON: Alex Wang at UCLA says the U.S. would be further along reducing its emissions if its national policies weren't flip-flopping. The Biden administration increased funding for solar, wind and EVs, but the Trump administration has been rolling back climate regulations and blocking renewable energy development. Here's Wang.

WANG: What we're suffering through these days is the policy whiplash that comes with the political divisions in the U.S.

SIMON: Wang says the U.S. can learn this from China - that consistent investment in climate technologies don't just help the climate, they drive economic growth.

Julia Simon, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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