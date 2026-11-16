SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Now to the human brain, which is incredibly complex and contains more than 80 billion neurons. NPR's Pien Huang reports on how an effort to map one part of the brain could soon unlock the whole thing.

PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: The basal ganglia are clusters of interconnected cells tucked beneath the cortex in the human brain.

MICHAEL HAWRYLYCZ: It only occupies, in volume, about 2% of the brain.

HUANG: About the size of a gumball. Michael Hawrylycz is a senior investigator at the Allen Institute, a bioscience research group in Seattle. His colleague, Hongkui Zeng, is director of brain science there. She says the basal ganglia are small but mighty, key to controlling movements, making decisions, forming habits.

HONGKUI ZENG: Because of that, it is also implicated in several major brain diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, Parkinson's and Huntington's, as well as diseases that involve cognition or emotion.

HUANG: Like schizophrenia, depression, bipolar and addiction. For a consortium of scientists looking to map the entire brain, the basal ganglia seemed like a good place to start, especially because it's shared across many species.

HAWRYLYCZ: We really wanted to choose a structure which was both important as well as evolutionarily conserved so that we could understand the difference between humans and other primates.

HUANG: Together, they looked at more than 25 million cells from the brains of humans, macaques and marmosets. They profiled these cells, documenting where they are, which of their genes get expressed and how those cells differ among people and animals. What they've created, Zeng says, is an atlas of this part of the brain.

ZENG: So what you get is really a colorful map that shows all the cells, what kind of types they are and then where they are located.

HUANG: This map comes in three dimensions with layers of information. One layer is basically a heat map of which cells express specific genes, such as those related to diseases like Parkinson's or Alzheimer's.

ZENG: And if you know where they are, then you know, OK, those cells containing that gene probably play important roles in this disease.

HUANG: An article about the atlas and more than two dozen papers accompanying it are published as a package by Cell Press. It's the culmination of three years of intense scientific work, mainly funded by the National Institutes of Health, involving researchers at more than 50 institutions around the world. Satrajit Ghosh, a senior scientist at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, was one of them.

SATRAJIT GHOSH: Every neuroscientist has different feelings about what is important in the brain, but we need to consolidate information about how the parts of the brain exist, right?

HUANG: Ghosh compares this effort to the Human Genome Project, launched in the '90s, which gave scientists a common foundation for their research. Talia Lerner is a basal ganglia researcher at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. She's not affiliated with this research, but says it's a starting point for developing better drugs. Take certain treatments for Parkinson's disease.

TALIA LERNER: One side effect of some of these medications can be increases in pathological gambling and other types of risk-seeking behavior.

HUANG: This could maybe be fixed with a more precise understanding of the basal ganglia.

LERNER: The more that we can learn about this and, like, which function is where, the more I think we can make really targeted medicines that will have fewer side effects and will be able to help people more.

HUANG: Kamran Khodakhah, a neuroscientist at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is not affiliated with this research either, but he's excited for where it could lead.

KAMRAN KHODAKHAH: What they have come up with is a template for the entire brain. So this - the same exact template and methodology can be used to look at other brain regions.

HUANG: The researchers say they've been working on it. They expect to have a dataset for the whole brain by the end of next year and to publish in the next couple of years.

KHODAKHAH: It would be remarkable if they do so (laughter). So good luck to them.

HUANG: They say they built a crucial framework starting with the basal ganglia, and those methods and collaborations will help speed the rest. Pien Huang, NPR News.

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