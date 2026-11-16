STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now, when the FAA declared that ground stop, it was the job of air traffic controllers to guide every plane down safely. It's been their job ever since to help disentangle the mess. Now the president of the air traffic controllers' union is with us. Nick Daniels has come by Studio 31. Good morning, sir.

NICK DANIELS: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

INSKEEP: In your judgment, was the system safe at all times on Friday?

DANIELS: It is. It was because of the air traffic controllers, the men and women, what they do. When these outages happen, they really start becoming the immediate problem solvers. They're the first to identify what's going on, what's happening. And they all start coordinating and working in real time. We call air traffic control the ultimate team sport. And it takes the entire aviation community to pull together in a situation like that that's unprecedented and never been seen - or been seen only twice.

INSKEEP: Yeah.

DANIELS: You know, in recent history.

INSKEEP: I guess we should state, the fact that all the planes were brought down is why it was safe, right? You didn't know what was going on, nobody was going to take a chance, and so all planes just landed until you figured out what was going on.

DANIELS: Absolutely. And it's like driving your car down the road 70 miles an hour and all the warning lights start going off on it. The accelerator pedal is not working quite the way it normally does. You don't just keep driving 70 miles an hour. You start slowing down, pulling over, figuring out what's happening and diagnose the problem first. The difference here is every car on the road would've been having those warning lights, having those issues. And it's really a testament to the hardworking men and women and what they're able to achieve.

INSKEEP: And we'll mention to people that you were an air traffic controller yourself for 27 years. Do you feel you understand what went wrong on Friday?

DANIELS: When the equipment is not working, we have no - I mean, the system is so complex and vast, I couldn't tell you that wire wasn't plugged in right or, you know, this wasn't. These are the tools that air traffic controllers are given that our amazing technicians that work in the FAA keep, you know, online for us. But at the same time, when we start hearing - we're the first ones to notice that something's not going on. It's our job to report it. And then it's our job to start mitigating it and ensure the safety of every flying aircraft. Well, if I have a frequency that's going intermittent with one of these planes...

INSKEEP: Yeah.

DANIELS: ...What we do is we start figuring out, is there somebody around me, near me that the frequency can reach, that I can get them to their frequency that's working properly? And you probably had air traffic controllers across the country starting to find and identify where I need to place aircrafts, so they have an air traffic controller to talk to, to ensure their safety.

INSKEEP: But you're pointing out this is a redundant system where many things have to go wrong before you get to the point of a total ground stop. What do you make of Secretary Duffy's explanations over the weekend of what happened? He first blamed the Biden administration, later acknowledged there was maintenance that went wrong. What do you make of it all?

DANIELS: It's going to be one of those things of, somebody else is going to spend the time investigating it. People are going to look at it. What we want is to ensure that, are the safety processes being followed when they're doing this type of maintenance? We have what's called ORM processes, SMS processes, SRM processes, all safety-based and for risk mitigation. As that risk increases in a system, when something's not working, listen, their job is to diagnose what's wrong and how to fix it. Our job is to ensure that the system, that we keep safety first and the American traveling public in mind.

INSKEEP: How outdated is your equipment?

DANIELS: It's older than most people that work there. Some of the equipment, when I go into the towers, is older than I am. And I'm only 48 at this point. But, you know, that's been a part of this, is really explaining to people how bad the system has been, how long it's been neglected. And when we're talking about billion-dollar problems, that's because many million-dollar problems were never addressed for so long.

We have stood, you know, with the secretary and advocated for more money. But what we also have to advocate for is the core of that system, which are the people that are dealing with these situations day in and day out. They're the ones that we have to continue to retain. We have to continue ensuring that we increase their pay and their working conditions because who's going to want to work in a system that's broken, that makes the news every other time, you know?

INSKEEP: We're talking about controllers who worked unpaid for a while during the recent government shutdown, right?

DANIELS: And facing a possible nother government shutdown and not getting paid again.

INSKEEP: And are there enough controllers?

DANIELS: No, there's not. Right now, we're probably 3,000 certified professional controllers short, meaning...

INSKEEP: Three thousand. And how many do you have?

DANIELS: About 11,000 certified controllers right now. We should have approximately 14,000.

INSKEEP: OK.

DANIELS: There's a discrepancy between how many we believe and the FAA administrator believes should be in the system right now. But we can definitively say that it's critically staffed. Most air traffic controllers work six-day work weeks, mandatory overtime and 10 hours a day.

INSKEEP: OK. Let me just follow up for Michel because she raised it. Should she worry about her travel plans in a few days?

DANIELS: When the hardworking men and women called air traffic controllers are on the scene, no, you don't have to worry. But what you do is, we need your support. We need your support for those men and women. And when we are requesting and saying there is a problem in the system, we need everyone to pay attention because we're talking about issues like this that can affect every flying member - or every person of the flying public.

INSKEEP: Nick Daniels is president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. Thanks for coming by.

DANIELS: Absolutely. Thanks for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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