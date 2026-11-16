STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Let's talk more about the race to lead Democrats with Faiz Shakir. He's a senior adviser to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who supports the challenge to Senator Schumer. Mr. Shakir, good morning.

FAIZ SHAKIR: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: We just heard the question posed to Eric - does Van Hollen have a chance? And I believe the answer began with, ooh. So do you assume Van Hollen has a chance?

SHAKIR: Well, he's the underdog, and he's fighting uphill. Senator Schumer has been there for a while. He knows how the system works. He has a lot of money and support from a number of senators. However, I do tend to think Senator Van Hollen does have a chance here because there's been a vote for change. And there's a number of new people coming into the body who've come from places like Iowa, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and others. And the question will be for them as to whether they are hearing the voters about a change of direction for the party that I believe Senator Van Hollen better represents at this moment.

INSKEEP: I understand that vote for change. But why change the leadership that - who argues that he had something to do with that victory?

SHAKIR: Well - bless him - Senator Schumer has been very helpful in helping win a number of races and raise a bunch of money. However, he's also, unfortunately, representative of some of the most unpopular elements of the issues that were at play in the election. Obviously, his support with AIPAC for a number of years and being on the side of supporting some of the most heinous things Netanyahu was doing, opposing President Obama's efforts to negotiate an Iran peace deal. Then, of course, not speaking up vociferously and fighting strongly enough to end the war. I think if we're thinking about who is better positioned to end the war, I think Senator Van Hollen has far more credibility and a track record of doing so.

And then you add in the issues of Big Tech and Big Tech accountability. Senator Schumer has long raised money from these groups and has prevented antitrust bills from coming to the Senate floor and having votes to take on data centers and the like. And if you listen to what the red states were saying, Steve, I think you know where the people are on this question.

INSKEEP: On that foreign policy issue, there's a lot there, but let me just drill in on one thing. How would Van Hollen approach aid to Israel differently than Chuck Schumer, do you think?

SHAKIR: Well, Senator Bernie Sanders has had at least four votes on the Senate floor to try to restrict offensive weapons and U.S. taxpayer aid to Israel. In each of those four votes, Senator Schumer has opposed him. Nevertheless, Senator Sanders has gained more support. I think the first vote might have had 15 votes. It has gained all the way up to 40 votes. And Senator Van Hollen has been a critical voice in support of that and, I believe, could bring factions of the Democratic Caucus together to say, here's how we restrict that aid.

INSKEEP: Nevertheless, Van Hollen, on some issues, seems to be in the same place as Schumer. He was on MS NOW over the weekend. We expect him on MORNING EDITION, by the way, but he was on MS NOW. He was asked about Medicare for All. He's like, not right now. He was asked about impeaching Trump. He said, not right now. He sounded, in many ways, pragmatic in a way that Schumer would be.

SHAKIR: Yes, and pragmatic is a good way to put it. He is a pragmatic progressive, and I believe he can bring a lot of factions of the party together. That said, I think, when you're looking at somebody who's been principled on the biggest issues and represents the need to focus on a lot of economic justice issues - are we going to raise the minimum wage? Are we going to deal with healthcare expansion? Are we going to deliver on paid leave for families? - those are the kinds of things we have to do if we're going to listen to the voters, who are saying, hey, Democratic Party. Focus on affordability and cost of living. I believe Senator Van Hollen is going to know what the people of this country are asking us to do in this moment better than Senator Schumer.

INSKEEP: If the necessity is to make a change, should somebody with less than 25 years' experience in Washington be the face of that change?

SHAKIR: Well, I've worked for Senator - Majority Leader Harry Reid and Speaker Pelosi. And what I do know is that a leader has a very tough job of knowing parliamentary tactics and being a heat shield for the caucus. In many ways, it's an unpleasant job because you have to represent the whole and take - and represent the issues that people care about and take the heat when people are upset. And many members of the caucus look to the leader and say, hey. Do you understand what is required in the toughest moments? And in that sense, you do need people who have been in this game for a while, understand how the system works. And to his credit, Senator Van Hollen's not a newbie at this.

INSKEEP: That's an interesting point because I think if there was a defender of Senator Schumer here, he would say, what you just described is what Chuck Schumer did, which is why people are mad at him. He's been a heat shield for the caucus. For example, when there was a shutdown that didn't seem to make sense, Schumer took the responsibility for ending that and moving on to fight another day, which seems to have worked out pretty well in the end.

SHAKIR: Yes. And I would say, though, that progressives were often the ones on the right side of the American public opinion on this - fighting to make sure that we had that shutdown over healthcare, fighting to end aid to Israel, saying, let's end the Iran war. Let's take on data centers. Let's challenge the power of Big Tech. Those are where an American public are. And I think the caucus needs to move in that direction rather than be led by someone who has been on the rear guard of all of those popular actions.

INSKEEP: Do you really not trust Chuck Schumer on AI issues? Just in the few seconds that we have.

SHAKIR: Yeah. Well, Senator Clobuchar, when she was in the Senate - now governor of Minnesota - she had passed a whole bunch of Big Tech accountability measures that never got a vote. They came out of committee, never got a vote. And so I think when you look at how big money has influence over the system, this is one area I worry a lot about.

INSKEEP: Faiz Shakir, senior adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders. Thanks, as always.

SHAKIR: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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