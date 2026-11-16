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Meteors enter the Earth's atmosphere every day, but they usually burn up before they reach the ground. Earlier this year, a multibillion-year-old meteorite defied the odds and crashed into a woman's home in Houston. Houston Public Media's Michael Adkison reports.

MICHAEL ADKISON, BYLINE: Around the time the Earth and solar system were formed, an asteroid came into being as well. Four-and-a-half billion years later, a chunk of it crashed into the home of Sherrie James, north of Houston.

SHERRIE JAMES: I was just in the bathroom doing my hair, getting ready to leave with my daughter. And that's when I heard the loud - the two loud booms in the - coming in the room.

ADKISON: A meteor traveling at about 35,000 miles per hour had entered the Earth's atmosphere on March 21. It broke apart about 49 miles above the Houston area, releasing as much energy as 26 tons of TNT. As soon as she saw the metallic, heavy, gray rock, she immediately knew it was a meteorite.

JAMES: I just felt special. I felt honored. Really, like, you come to see me? (Laughter) You know, I didn't want you to come that way, but you come, you know, coming through my roof. But I'm just happy to just be a part of it.

ADKISON: The odds of getting hit by a meteorite are not an exact science, but one estimate from a Tulane University professor put the odds of dying from the impact of a meteorite at about 1 in 1.6 million. You are more likely to get struck by lightning. As much as 48 tons of meteoric material falls to the Earth every day, according to NASA. The vast majority of that material burns up as it enters the Earth's atmosphere. Gelu Costin is a researcher at Rice University. He was part of the team that investigated the Houston meteorite.

GELU COSTIN: The fact that this meteorite fell, the fall was actually documented and witnessed, it is great because you can go and find the meteorite here.

ADKISON: Investigating the meteorite fragments, Costin found that this was a chondrite, the most common type of meteorite. It did have one unique property. It didn't have chondrules, little grain-like beads of rock found in chondrites. Testing indicated that the meteorite must have endured extreme temperatures, melting those chondrules.

TAO SUN: It's probably one of the oldest stuff we can find in our solar system.

ADKISON: Tao Sun was also part of Rice University's research team.

SUN: This is on the more rare side of ordinary stuff. So it's less ordinary ordinary stuff.

ADKISON: That makes James' meteorite very valuable, potentially even priceless, according to the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Now, that meteorite is on display at that museum. James says it's wear it will stay.

JAMES: What am I going to do with it? You know, put it on my mantle? You know, it's just - this is too extraordinary to keep 'cause a lot of people are telling me, you ought to keep it. You ought to keep it. For what? What it's going to do in my house, you know? Just a - you know, this is something to be shared. I want everybody to see it.

ADKISON: The meteorite will be exhibited indefinitely at the museum and free of charge. It's a bit of recent Space City history on display 4 1/2 billion years in the making. For NPR News, I'm Michael Adkison in Houston.

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