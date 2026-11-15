Two people were killed when they were hit by a northbound Amtrak train near the Ventura-Santa Barbara County line.

It happened Friday night by the Faria Beach Park campground.

First responders were called to the area at around 9:45 p.m. and found two people who had been hit by a train. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the two people haven’t been released. An investigation is underway into what led up to the accident.