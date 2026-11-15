Trump will attend a summit of Southeast Asian countries. What does it mean for the US?

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

President Trump will visit the Philippines this week to attend the ASEAN Summit. That's a meetup for the highest decision-making body of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. A lot of key decisions affecting the Southeast Asian region will be made there. The summit starts today in Manila and goes through Tuesday, with President Trump arriving tomorrow.

Diane Desierto is a professor of law and global affairs at the University of Notre Dame. She's studied ASEAN law and regional integration, and she joins us now. Welcome.

DIANE DESIERTO: Thank you.

RASCOE: Other world leaders will be at the summit, including President Trump. He last attended the summit in 2017 in Malaysia. How do you read his presence at this summit now?

DESIERTO: I think it signals the strategic importance of this particular summit, where a number of crucial decisions will be made. The visit is extremely important to give it that kind of commitment but also, I think, as part of assurances, given the amount of investment that is up for decision-making at the summit.

RASCOE: Well, why is Southeast Asia so important as a region, especially to the U.S.?

DESIERTO: The phrase Southeast Asia was actually coined by U.S. military planners as part of a counterweight to thinking about the geopolitical dimensions of East Asia, where historically, the People's Republic of China has been dominant. It has allies and democracy. It has military bases. It also has very strategic maritime waterways.

RASCOE: How consequential is this summit for the 11 member states?

DESIERTO: Very consequential because among the decisions that will be taken at the summit are not just the full portfolio of the ASEAN connectivity projects on transport, infrastructure, maritime and shipping, but most especially the ASEAN Power Grid. And this is on energy cooperation in Southeast Asia.

RASCOE: So what is the ASEAN Power Grid?

DESIERTO: So the ASEAN Power Grid was intended at the outset to ensure that the entire region has energy security that is also affordable and is also sustainable by creating both hard infrastructure linkages of power systems, as well as to enable regional electricity trading. And it's especially critical at a time when the region is facing the kind of upheavals from disruptions to the energy supplies that have occurred in recent months, most especially when the United States began the war in Iran.

RASCOE: So where does that project stand now - like, trying to develop that interconnectivity and building out that infrastructure?

DESIERTO: So there are already six very well-known bilateral interconnections. And there are many additional projects under construction, such as undersea linkages, inland-transmission linkages. It's not yet at the full level of the entire 11. The energy demand for this region is expected to increase vastly - about three times as more by around 2050. There's a great desire to make sure that regional power-sharing is enabled.

RASCOE: There have been a lot of protests ahead of this summit and President Trump's visit, many about Pax Silica. What is that, and why are people upset?

DESIERTO: So the United States started the Pax Silica program to secure its supply sources for critical minerals that are necessary for the United States to leverage its position in technology in the digital economy because rivalries, most especially with the largest source of rare earths - the People's Republic of China - have become relatively unpredictable in light of geopolitics.

There's protests across the board because there's not a lot of information that has been released yet when it comes to the actual compliance of Pax Silica projects with environmental and social standards. I mean, we have to understand the scale of these projects will involve transformations when it comes to the use of land, hiring of workers and, likewise, when it comes to the use of resources, there are concerns about whether or not this will be done according to environmental and social safeguards to sustainability, to prevent mass displacement of existing local communities - also counterpart concerns on human rights.

RASCOE: That's Diane Desierto, professor of law and global affairs at the University of Notre Dame. Thank you so much for speaking with us.

DESIERTO: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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