Trump says the US doesn't need a deal with Iran. What does that mean for the Middle East?

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

So what does walking away from negotiations and a potential deal mean for Iran and the region? Trita Parsi is executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington-based think tank, and he's with us now. Good morning.

TRITA PARSI: Good morning.

RASCOE: So in his first term, President Trump broke the nuclear deal the Obama administration had struck with Iran. That deal limited Iran's nuclear program and subjected it to strict U.N. inspections in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump said the deal didn't go far enough. Then along with Israel, he launched a war on Iran over Iran's nuclear program. So where does that leave things now?

PARSI: President Trump is completely stuck. This war has been nothing short of a disaster not just politically but also militarily. The United States and Israel have essentially suffered a strategic defeat in this war, which is, of course, completely contrary to what he expected. He thought that within four days, he would be able to not only defeat the Iranians, but actually bring about a complete collapse of the Islamic Republic. Now he's in a situation in which there is a deal on the table, but he is disinclined to take it because he's fearful of the political cost of that deal and the fact that the deal, to some extent, will manifest the reality that this war was a failure.

On the other hand, an escalation towards a third round of war appears to be increasingly unattractive to him because he understands how dangerous it would be. So one option that I suspect he may end up going with is not a good option, but an option that has the least amount of cost, which is to walk away from this war without a deal but also simultaneously then starting to slowly but surely lift the blockade and stop implementing the sanctions as forcefully. Because if he keeps the blockade, then there's no real walk away. He will get dragged back into this war.

RASCOE: So you recently wrote about what things look like to you now, and you called it the Swiss cheese status quo. Is that what you're describing here? Is that the scenario?

PARSI: Yes. I wrote about this on my Substack, that this would essentially be a Swiss cheese type of an option because the United States would keep the sanctions architecture enough to be able to claim that they're still there, but there would be enough of big holes in it in order to disincentivize the Iranians from escalating or counter-escalating. Because again, if you have an active blockade, a blockade is an act of war. If that continues, the war does not end. And Trump may try to walk away, but he won't be able to stay away.

RASCOE: So what happens to the Strait of Hormuz in that - in this situation, this sort of status quo?

PARSI: Well, as long as the U.S. is not blockading the Iranians, the Iranians will start letting ships to go through, but there will be some sort of a fee system. I find it extremely unlikely that that will be avoided, particularly now when many of the other GCC countries have also come to the conclusion that as long as they get a share of those fees, they are OK with it. It's a way for them to recapture a lot of lost revenue as a result of this war and as a result of the significantly higher insurance cost and cost of transportation of oil since the usual routes have not been able to be used.

RASCOE: Well, what do you think the Iranian government is thinking right now, especially as they see this - you know, Trump talking about this, he doesn't need a deal or this no-deal strategy?

PARSI: From the Iranian standpoint, this is suboptimal. It would be much better for them to actually get a deal that finally ends this war, make sure that they're not - no longer under risk of being attacked, and get the sanctions lifted, get them off the books. That is undoubtedly a better option for them.

But I think there's also a growing - unfortunately - view in Iran that they're no longer rejecting nuclear weapons. The public opinion in Iran has shifted in favor of weaponization as a direct result of Israel and the United States attacking Iran several times. So politically, it may also end up being easier for them because in this scenario, they're not giving up their 60% enriched uranium. They're not making any nuclear concessions.

RASCOE: What about the rest of the countries in the region? I mean, a lot of them have taken serious hits since this war started. What will those Arab countries think about the U.S. kind of slowly moonwalking out of the war with Iran?

PARSI: I think from their standpoint at this point, it's clear to them there is no military victory for the United States in the cards, and as a result, the continuation of the war only makes matters worse and increases costs on their end. From their standpoint, if there is a walkaway and they can resume trade and if they can have more safety in the Persian Gulf is probably also slightly better of an option than to see a full-scale rapprochement between the United States and Iran that some of these countries fear.

They fear that if that relationship gets truly healed, they will be left aside. This is also part of the reason why the Israelis may be content with this option because it avoids their worst option, and their worst option is that the U.S. and Iran actually make up and become friends.

RASCOE: That's Trita Parsi, executive vice president at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Thank you so much for speaking with us today.

PARSI: Thank you so much for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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