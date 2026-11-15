The raccoon who passed out in a liquor store has become its town's unofficial mascot

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

And now a story about that little raccoon from Virginia who snuck into a liquor store last year, then smashed and sampled at least a dozen bottles before passing out next to the toilet. He inspired memes and headlines and a skit on "Saturday Night Live."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

SARAH SHERMAN: I know how disgusting you think we raccoons are. We hear what you call us - trash pandas, dumpster dogs, the Sarah Shermans of the forest.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: The animal shelter in Hanover County, Virginia, has made a small fortune by selling T-shirts and mugs of the raccoon's faceplant over the past year. We're joined by Jeffrey Parker, Hanover County's chief of animal protection. Welcome to the program.

JEFFREY PARKER: Thank you for having me. I appreciate it.

RASCOE: You probably don't get a lot of odd animal calls, or maybe you do. But what did you think when you heard about this raccoon's bender?

PARKER: I thought it was great. Once the officer who, you know, took the call for service told me the story. I was like, this is phenomenal. Let's put it out there and let our community have a good laugh over it, not knowing that this thing would go pretty much nationwide - worldwide.

RASCOE: What - so what happened to the raccoon? The raccoon was OK, right?

PARKER: Yes, ma'am. When - the officer picked the raccoon up and brought it back to the shelter and put it in one of our little outdoor kennels that we have, checked on it throughout the day. And once we realized the raccoon was, I would say, sobered up, but, you know, back to healthy, we just released it behind the shelter.

RASCOE: Well - let's talk about this merch, though. So this story goes out. What made you guys decide to start doing merch, like the T-shirts and the hats and the hoodies? Like, how did that happen?

PARKER: Well, we give credit to bonfire.com for that. They reached out to us the day the post went out and said that this was going to go viral. Y'all should do something. It could definitely be a good way to generate some donations for you guys. So the officer and my office manager created a - the design that was on the T-shirts and the clothing apparel, and everybody approved it. And they actually did the fundraiser for us, and they gave us the proceeds on behalf of the sales.

RASCOE: Oh, wow. And so what do the T-shirts kind of look like? What do they say?

PARKER: They just call it trashed panda, with the raccoon face down, you know?

RASCOE: (Laughter).

PARKER: And I think a lot of people can relate to it, unfortunately, either themselves or they knew somebody has been in that position before, maybe, you know?

RASCOE: That's been in that - beside the toilet after a long night. Yeah. So...

PARKER: Yes, ma'am.

RASCOE: Some people have been in that position. I won't admit to that now.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: Well, how much have you raised off of that raccoon?

PARKER: Right now, last time I looked, it was just north of 290,000.

RASCOE: Oh, wow. And so how are you going to spend all this money? Are you going to try to help raccoons, and - or is there some other things y'all need now?

PARKER: Oh, we're going to help out the animals at the shelter, and then also my field units, my officers as well. Right now we are implementing body cameras for all my officers. Helps the officers with reporting, transparency, accountability. But then also, we want to take care of the animals at the shelter. We've done a lot of enrichment-type play yard equipment so the animals can run around on it, play on it, things along those lines. We also have done some livestock holding pens for livestock animals that we pick up from time to time. We've already installed them. We are getting a new food shed with climate control. We are getting a new bath-shower tub for the dogs to wash them. And we also did some murals on the walls in our office lobby area to make it more pleasant when people arrive.

RASCOE: Well, that sounds great. And then for the animals, once you can get them more play toys and stuff like that, they don't have to turn to the bottle, you know? It's...

PARKER: Hopefully not.

(LAUGHTER)

PARKER: That's correct. Yes, ma'am.

RASCOE: OK. They have other things to look forward to.

That's Jeffrey Parker. He is chief of animal protection in Hanover County, Virginia. Thank you so much for joining us.

PARKER: Thank you. We appreciate it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROCKY RACCOON")

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Do, do-do do-do do-do do, do, do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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