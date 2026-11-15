The new album from the band Sylvie is like stepping into a time machine

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

When musician and singer Ben Schwab was in his early 20s, he stumbled upon a box of lost tapes that belonged to his father.

BEN SCHWAB: He had a bunch of unreleased recordings - actually, just one cassette tape, really, with a bunch of demos recorded live in, like, 1976. There were some amazing songs, one in particular called "Rina."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RINA")

JOHN SCHWAB: (Singing) Rina tends her garden so it grows. Rina makes her mirror shine and glow.

SCHMITZ: His dad wrote the song when he was part of a band called Mad Anthony. It's a bittersweet tune about solitude and longing. Schwab loved the song so much that he wanted to make his own version.

B SCHWAB: Well, that was a tough song to record because we love the original so much. There's a magic to it. So it - we weren't trying to recreate it by any means, but I still wanted the heart of the song to come through.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RINA")

ALEX AMEN AND SYLVIE: (Singing) A mind that comes apart, but left her with a heart, she makes the nighttime laugh as morning comes.

SCHMITZ: "Rina" was the lead single of the new album "New Season" from Sylvie, and Schwab is the frontman. And as someone who grew up in the '70s, raised on the music of The Byrds, Carole King, John Denver, the album, to me, feels like stepping into a time machine. I caught up with Schwab this week, and I asked him what draws him to this nostalgic musical style.

B SCHWAB: Well, I think it's just in my DNA, you know, and it's kind of like I just use the old form and the old tools that they had and the same approach with the production and the chord change and the arrangements. But we don't just want to recreate the past, right? The songs are very true to things that are actually happening in my life and other people's lives, and we're really putting ourselves in it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU AND ME")

SYLVIE: (Singing) Go, get on, get on the run. Sing a song when you feel the morning sun (ph). Another lovely day coming back around my way again.

SCHMITZ: Do you think there's an appetite for this sort of old-school sound and tones among today's audience?

B SCHWAB: I think so. I mean, for me, like, there are certain things about old recordings and old ways of writing that I just gravitate to and I love. And I think if you put yourself in it and do it authentically, it - people really love it. It feels a little bit - it can feel really organic and natural sounding in the midst of the way music is done and recorded today.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU AND ME")

SYLVIE: (Singing) Coming back around my way again.

SCHMITZ: The album starts with a song called "Are You Coming?"

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ARE YOU COMING?")

SYLVIE: (Singing) Are you coming? Never thought I could leave this town before. I don't know why.

SCHMITZ: And this is a cover of an obscure Canadian folk singer, Darcy Draper?

B SCHWAB: Darcy Draper, yes.

SCHMITZ: And this song just immediately brings me back to kind of this simpler, warmer time. What about this music moves you?

B SCHWAB: Well, that song, in particular, was just general and universal enough and had the right feeling and sentiment that I thought, man, that would work so great as an opening song. But that recording, I mean, I tried to reach out to the guy multiple times. I couldn't find him to tell him like, hey, man, we're going to do a cover of your song.

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ARE YOU COMING?")

SYLVIE: (Singing) Think about the life you're leading today. Everybody needs a chance to get away.

B SCHWAB: I think he still doesn't know that we've covered this song.

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

B SCHWAB: So I mean, we've credited him. Obviously, we're...

SCHMITZ: Where are those royalty checks?

B SCHWAB: Well, we're giving him money and publishing for the song. Like, we listed him, but I haven't spoken to him. I tried to reach out. It is a very obscure song, and we changed the arrangement, and, you know, we did it in our own way. That's one of my favorite songs off the record, actually. I love that one.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ARE YOU COMING?")

SYLVIE: (Singing) Are you coming? Are you coming? Are you coming?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALIFORNIA HILLS")

SIERRA FERRELL AND SYLVIE: (Singing) When the sun goes down behind those California hills...

SCHMITZ: So you live in California, and I definitely hear the California influence in your music and the way it sounds, in the lyrics. Tell me about how California inspires your music.

B SCHWAB: Well, there's a kind of freedom of being out West, people who move from all around the world, who come there with big ambitions, and I met so many, like, unbelievably creative and talented people that I might have not met otherwise in the past 10 years.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALIFORNIA HILLS")

FERRELL AND SYLVIE: (Singing) Movin' on somehow. (Vocalizing).

B SCHWAB: So I'd say, like, it's mostly the people I met who influenced me to do Sylvie and to kind of influence my musical style to this day, you know? Yeah.

SCHMITZ: You know, on that note, I mean, there's this song on the album called "Traveling."

B SCHWAB: Right.

SCHMITZ: And this song, immediately, I thought of early Crosby, Stills & Nash.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRAVELING")

SYLVIE: (Singing) You, you were traveling all alone, holding on to all you own, moving down the open road, trying to find your way back home.

SCHMITZ: You know, I understand that Sylvie, the band, is a - sort of a rotating cast of characters. Tell me about the band.

B SCHWAB: From the beginning, it was always just a recording project that I made actually during COVID because we were so bored.

SCHMITZ: (Laughter).

B SCHWAB: And we had nothing going on, thank God. Then I had all this time, and I had all these years pent up of creative energy. And I didn't have any place to funnel it into. And then we had all this time, and I made Sylvie with my friends who were around. I just was making songs and recordings and not thinking ahead about what - how it was going to be marketed, if it was a real band, you know, all these things.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRAVELING")

SYLVIE: (Singing) Can you feel what you find (ph)? Can you find your way this time?

B SCHWAB: You know, so it's not a traditional band. It's a rotating cast of members who come and go. It's all my friends and people that I love and that I love to work with. And there's no limitations to what we can do.

SCHMITZ: Well, that just sounds lovely.

B SCHWAB: Yes, it is.

SCHMITZ: That is Ben Schwab. He is the frontman to the band Sylvie. The new album is called "New Season." Ben, thank you.

B SCHWAB: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRAVELING")

SYLVIE: (Singing) ...When the seasons change? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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