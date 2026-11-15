On the anniversary of Route 66 and The Green Book, Weekend Edition takes a road trip

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

This next story starts with a wrong turn somewhere in the Arizona desert.

DAVID PURCELL: I think it was actually the previous turn you were looking for.

RASCOE: Oh, the previous turn.

David Purcell is giving directions since GPS isn't working. He's an archaeologist and historian with the Museum of Northern Arizona. He's also my guide today.

PURCELL: I would turn around and get back on Townsend-Winona Road and then just go back and make up left at the little turnoff there.

RASCOE: We're trying to find our way onto what may be America's most iconic roadway. It just turned 100 years old.

PURCELL: Well, and this is Route 66 that we're about to pull onto. This is...

RASCOE: OK.

PURCELL: ...The original...

RASCOE: OK.

PURCELL: ...Alignment of it.

RASCOE: You can barely see lines on it now. This is just a - it's kind of like an old beat up road now (laughter).

PURCELL: Exactly. So on November 11, 1926, the federal highway system came into being.

RASCOE: OK.

PURCELL: That was when it was proclaimed after years of advocacy by the good roads organizations and lots of other people who wanted to see better roads in the U.S. realized that roads equal economic prosperity.

RASCOE: Route 66 stretched more than 2,000 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. It quickly became a central artery for migration in the U.S., especially as people fled west during the Depression and the Dust Bowl.

RICARDO GUTHRIE: I think self-determination is a large part of it so that you have control over your own destiny.

RASCOE: Ricardo Guthrie is my other guide on this road trip. He's a historian at Fisk University. He says many Black people were heading for California, fleeing racism in the South.

GUTHRIE: The West was also the great unknown. There was a lot of space there for people to travel to greener pastures. And what they found was the desert...

(LAUGHTER)

GUTHRIE: ...Which stopped them in their tracks.

RASCOE: Nowadays, Route 66 has mostly been replaced by nearby interstates. Much of the original two-lane highway is barely drivable.

Ooh (laughter).

Over the years, the story of Route 66 has been clouded by nostalgia - images of roadside motels, neon signs and classic cars. But the freedom of the open road wasn't exactly open to everyone. It could be particularly dangerous for Black travelers.

GUTHRIE: Escaping Jim Crow legal segregation and running into de facto segregation or social custom was a reality.

RASCOE: For one thing, Route 66 was dotted with sundown towns.

GUTHRIE: And what that meant was, you could come through, but don't let the sun set on you. And indeed, many of the towns that had been - lynchings and racial terror.

RASCOE: Black motorists often brought specialized travel guides to stay safe. One of the most well known was "The Green Book," first published 90 years ago by Victor Green, a postman in Harlem.

GUTHRIE: He made "The Green Book" as a directory of where you could eat, sleep and rest while you were traveling throughout the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest, and he expanded it once he saw all the people who were going on Route 66 out in the Southwest.

RASCOE: On this double anniversary, 90 years for "The Green Book" and 100 years for Route 66, I wanted to learn what both reveal about the African American struggle for freedom. This led me to Flagstaff in Northern Arizona. For Black drivers, it was sort of an oasis in the desert. Along Route 66, it was the town with the most "Green Book" listings between New Mexico and LA. At 7,000 feet, Flagstaff is surrounded by forested mountain peaks. It was those forests and the timber industry that drew many Black people decades ago.

GUTHRIE: A lot of the Black folks who came from the South - Louisiana, Texas, Alabama - had those timber skills. And so the communities were built first, and then "The Green Book" came along to say, where's a good place to stop in Arizona?

RASCOE: "The Green Book" wasn't just for people passing through but also for folks looking to stay awhile. In Flagstaff, there's a small Black community, about 2% of the population. But the roots run deep.

OK, OK. So we are here.

I'm meeting a woman whose parents left Jim Crow, Louisiana, in the 1940s.

Hi, Miss Hickman.

SISSIE HICKMAN: Hi.

RASCOE: Very nice to meet you.

HICKMAN: Nice to meet you.

RASCOE: That's Sissie Hickman. Rather than heading up north to factories in Chicago or New York, her father came looking for opportunity in Arizona's forests and lumberyards.

HICKMAN: My dad worked all day. He came home, repaired saws all night and was back in the forest at 5 o'clock in the morning.

RASCOE: It was dangerous work.

HICKMAN: My father got very he was really injured and was literally laid up for one year.

RASCOE: And then how did the family get by?

HICKMAN: My mama made the best cinnamon rolls.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: She made...

HICKMAN: Mama cooked. You did whatever you had to do.

RASCOE: Hickman remembers growing up in Flagstaff - dirt roads, wandering cattle. White, Black, Latino and Native American communities were separated by railroad tracks and Route 66.

HICKMAN: I always relate Route 66 to the Fourth of July powwows. Our Indigenous friends would come in literally on horse and buggies. That was the only time you got something new. Oh, boy, we got a new pair of jeans and a cowboy hat.

RASCOE: Oh.

HICKMAN: And over to the fairgrounds we'd go.

RASCOE: The town was segregated. Did you...

HICKMAN: Very.

RASCOE: ...Feel that as a child? Like, how did that...

HICKMAN: There was a very popular Mexican food restaurant here, the El Charro (ph). And that was very segregated. We could not eat there. We did a very peaceful sit-in demonstration there. I was in on that.

RASCOE: And how old were you when you did that?

HICKMAN: I was about 13. All of us kids in that area - we would get our big plate of French fries, and then we'd pay for them. And they'd tell us, you have to go round to the back and get them. Of course, me with my big mouth, I said, well, you know, guys, why can't we just go to the front door? We pay up there, but we have to go to the back to get the fries.

RASCOE: It was with a similar spirit of resistance that Victor Green put together his "Green Book." Green wanted to, quote, "give the negro traveler information that will keep him from running into difficulties."

(SOUNDBITE OF CONSTRUCTION)

RASCOE: Flagstaff first appeared in "The Green Book" in the 1950s.

GUTHRIE: This is Ricardo Guthrie, the traveling buddy for Ayesha. Right now, I'm standing on the original Route 66 on Phoenix Street in Flagstaff, and I'm looking at - it looks like an 80-foot to 100-foot tower, which has the words of Nackard Inn, was one of the sights that people would come, based on "The Green Book's" reckoning that this was a safe place for travelers of all backgrounds to come.

RASCOE: A block away along the old Route 66 is another place that welcomed Black travelers, Motel Du Beau.

Peace to all who enter - that's the sign over the door with a dove. So just - what a nice sentiment.

John McCulloch is the owner.

JOHN MCCULLOCH: Neil Du Beau would tell you that his father coined the term motel.

RASCOE: Oh, really?

MCCULLOCH: Motor hotel.

RASCOE: Motor - yeah.

MCCULLOCH: That means that you had a wing on either side, so the cars could park directly in front of the rooms.

RASCOE: The Du Beau family opened the motel in 1929 on the cusp of the Great Depression.

MCCULLOCH: The Du Beau family was from Quebec, French Canadians, the north end of the Underground Railroad. They had just opened a motel that was for a better class of traveler. They weren't going to turn anybody away. There were affluent people of color back then that certainly needed a place to stay, and this was welcome.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORN HONKING)

RASCOE: On the centennial of Route 66, there are signs all over town celebrating the anniversary. But "Green Book" sites are much harder to spot. At least two have been torn down. The Park Plaza Motel is now a university parking lot, and the El Rancho is a thrift shop.

Decades after Sissie Hickman did her sit-in...

CORAL EVANS: Hi, Ayesha, so nice to meet you.

RASCOE: ...Coral Evans made history as the first Black mayor of Flagstaff in 2016.

C EVANS: We talk about all the freedoms that we have in the country, and quite frankly, there is still a lack of freedom. Like, not everybody gets the same amount of freedom in the same amount of way.

RASCOE: When she was mayor, Evans helped to launch the city's Green Book Tour, highlighting sites in Victor Green's publication as well as other Black travel guides.

I'm sitting with Evans on the porch of her house. She's the fifth generation of her family here in Flagstaff.

C EVANS: Growing up here, the entire - if you can just imagine, the entire backyard was a farm.

RASCOE: Oh.

C EVANS: My grandfather was doing this thing called urban farming long before it was a cool thing.

RASCOE: Evans' grandfather was one of those Black lumberjacks we heard about. He built the house himself from lumberyard scraps.

C EVANS: I'm super proud to live here. My family is the only family, per se, that has lived in this house. Every single time I come home, I'm coming home to my grandma, my mom, my grandpa. You know, when I have a bad day, I hit the front yard - all my people are there.

RASCOE: As we talk Flagstaff history and "The Green Book," Evans' daughter, Destiney, joins us on the porch. She's 29 years old. Her mom made a point to instill in her the importance of knowing her history.

DESTINEY EVANS: The reason why there was "The Green Book" - those stories haunt me. The people that didn't know, you know, like, this was the right place or the people that ran into the sundown towns. And I feel like when people think of Route 66, you should think about the ghosts.

(SOUNDBITE OF WIND CHIME CHIMING)

RASCOE: Back then, if you got caught in the wrong place, it could mean the end of your life. Now in the 2020s, the threats manifest in different ways. Destiney was still a student when her mom was mayor.

D EVANS: There were so many times where people would come to the house and just be like, there's the N-word's house.

RASCOE: Oh, really?

D EVANS: Look at the little N-word. There would be times where kids would come up to you, and they were like, give this letter to your mom, and it'd be, like, her hanging.

RASCOE: Do you get discouraged...

D EVANS: Nope.

RASCOE: ...Because you feel like we've come through all of these generations, and I'm still having to deal with this?

D EVANS: No, I don't feel discouraged. You know why? Because the fight is a fight. My ancestors also had to deal with stuff, and some of the stuff they dealt with killed them. And they dealt with that stuff so I could be here. And so if I got to deal with this stuff so that my kid has a little less stuff to deal with, then that's what we're going to do.

RASCOE: Flagstaff has changed a lot since Route 66 first opened. Most of the lumber jobs that drew Black families have dried up. Now people are drawn to this mountain town for other reasons - jobs in the tourism industry or at the university or just looking for a new adventure.

KIM ROBINSON: The first time I drove through Flagstaff was on an 18-wheeler about 2007. And I remember it just being woods.

RASCOE: Kim Robinson is a former truck driver and Air Force veteran. She grew up in Georgia and settled in Flagstaff almost 20 years ago.

ROBINSON: When you start coming out to the West, you notice a lot of Black history is lost somewhere between Denver and as it trickles down into New Mexico, Arizona, Southern California and even parts of Utah. For all those people that had to have a "Green Book" in order to know where to stay so they are not physically harmed, getting out there and traveling and having your children see the beautiful sights of this country is part of the revolution.

RASCOE: Route 66 itself was officially decommissioned in 1985. Now many travelers breeze through Flagstaff on Interstate 40 without even exiting the freeway. And "The Green Book"?

GUTHRIE: I have in my hands "The Negro Motorist Green Book," 1949 edition. And what I'd like to do is read a couple of passages from the introduction.

RASCOE: Historian Ricardo Guthrie, again, reading the words of Victor Green.

GUTHRIE: (Reading) There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal opportunities and privileges in the United States. It will be a great day for us to suspend this publication, for then we can go wherever we please and without embarrassment.

RASCOE: "The Green Book" ceased publication in 1966, just two years after the Civil Rights Act outlawed racial segregation in public facilities.

(SOUNDBITE OF ENGINE REVVING)

RASCOE: Sixty years later, while Black people can stop at any hotel and eat in any restaurant, the fears about safety have not completely dissipated. Black drivers are disproportionately stopped by police and searched more often than others on the road. In hundreds of cases over the past decade, those encounters have turned deadly. But Ricardo Guthrie says Route 66 in "The Green Book" can offer a road map for the future.

GUTHRIE: There's an idea that there's going to be a better way down the road. But first, you have to have that imagination to envision what it is that you want to do with yourself.

RASCOE: We're leaving Flagstaff on Route 66.

GUTHRIE: America is always undergoing change. Some of the best change comes about when people move and try to encounter new experiences and accept the challenges. So Black folks and others who migrated out of the South, they embraced that challenge. And what they found on the other side once they reached a place like Flagstaff and elsewhere was that the journey was worth it.

RASCOE: As our journey in Arizona comes to an end, we pull up the old Nat King Cole song.

I don't know this song well.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(GET YOUR KICKS ON) ROUTE 66")

NAT KING COLE: (Singing) If you...

AYESHA RASCOE AND RICARDO GUTHRIE: (Singing) You ever plan to motor west, travel my way, take the highway, that is best.

RASCOE: You sound good.

RASCOE AND GUTHRIE: (Singing) Get your kicks on Route 66.

RASCOE: This piece was produced by Andy Craig and edited by Jacob Fenston. Over the next few weeks, NPR will have more stories about America's Mother Road. We'll tag along with New Zealanders on a Route 66 road trip, visit a quintessential diner in Illinois and hear about the revival of neon signs in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Everything was made with neon, so they would hand-bend neon into the shapes of those letters to light those faces, and a lot of people don't realize that that's how it was made.

RASCOE: We'll also get out and try some traditional New Mexican cuisine along the way.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Bizcochitos is a New Mexico - the state cookie. So everybody loves it. I make blue corn bizcochitos. The only way to make good bizcochitos - lard (laughter).

RASCOE: Listen to your local member station, the NPR app or find the series on npr.org.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(GET YOUR KICKS ON) ROUTE 66")

COLE: (Singing) Get your kicks on Route 66. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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