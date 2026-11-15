In Tahmima Anam's novel 'Uprising,' an island of sex workers fights back

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

In a new novel, a small island off the coast of Bangladesh is home to a chorus of children who, when they wake up early, are careful not to disturb their mothers, who've worked throughout the night.

TAHMIMA ANAM: (Reading) The island was at the end of the country in the middle of a river that emptied into the sea. On the western side was the embankment, where the men landed and were greeted by our mothers, prancing as if they had no cares in the world. A thin bamboo jetty protruded from this side like a crooked finger, and that was where the boats unloaded their passengers. From the eastern side, we could see the village. It was close enough to swim to, if we ever chose to. If any village would ever have us.

RASCOE: The children's mothers are sex workers, bought and sold by a ruthless madam, who runs the island with an iron fist. But the arrival of a young, educated woman from the city sparks a rebellion, changing the island forever. The novel is called "Uprising." Its author, Tahmima Anam, is with us now from the BBC studios in London. Welcome to the program.

ANAM: Thank you, Ayesha.

RASCOE: I understand this novel was inspired by a trip you made to an island in Bangladesh that was home to a brothel.

ANAM: Well, I actually floated by it. I was on a cruise going into the mangrove forest. We passed this little strip of land, and somebody said to me, that is the island of prostitutes. And I couldn't believe that such a place existed, but when I went home, I looked it up, and sure enough, this island has been a state-licensed brothel for over 50 years.

RASCOE: Oh. And so the main character in this book, Kusum, is from the capital, Dhaka. How did she end up on the island?

ANAM: Well, at first, she thinks it's a big mistake. So she arrives, and she says, hey, I'm not like the rest of you. I've been kidnapped. And she tries to buy her way off the island. She tries to bargain. She tries to make phone calls. And it's the moment that she realizes that the only way she's going to leave the island is if she breaks apart the whole island itself. That's when she incites the other women to rebellion.

RASCOE: What sets her apart from the other women? She has been educated. She came from a place where I guess she did have options, at least for a while.

ANAM: She works as a cleaner in a garment factory, so she's quite poor. She's quite uneducated herself, but she did go to school until fifth grade. And she witnesses an uprising that takes place in the city where people overthrow the prime minister. And this is based on a real uprising that took place in Bangladesh two years ago. It was called the Monsoon Revolution. And she says to her sister, when I'm on the street protesting and the policemen come to beat us, they don't know the difference between the legs of a poor girl or the legs of a rich girl. And that is why she protests. It makes her feel like part of something bigger than herself. And she takes that feeling of rebellion and that taste for protest to the island with her.

RASCOE: Most of the children on this island were fathered by men who paid for sex. Their world is quite small, and their mothers are telling them, your futures are limited. But how does Kusum begin to change that?

ANAM: It's really interesting. She represents the kind of, like, charismatic political leader, and Kusum comes and she comes with this radical idea, which is that you are not fated to be on this island. You were put on this island by a system that broke you. And the way that you're going to get off this island is by believing that it was not due to anything that you did. It was not your fault. You were the subject of a terrible system, a system of systemic violence. And once she gets the women to believe that they were not fated to be there, she helps them to find a way out.

RASCOE: And the island is controlled by a madam, who drugs and abuses the women. But she's also a victim herself, isn't she?

ANAM: Yeah. That's really what I was trying to say is that there isn't a kind of evil single figure who is responsible for the pain that these women suffer. She herself was trafficked to the island, and the only way that she felt she could have power in the world was by having dominion over others. So she becomes this cruel, sadistic character, and it's really ironic that she makes the women call her Amma because amma means mother in Bengali. So while she is kind of imprisoning them, she's also making them believe that she is the only one who cares about them.

RASCOE: Part of their revolution involves them doing, you know, basically, kind of, like, OnlyFans, making their own sexual content and selling it, but it's not directed by the madam, and it's not men coming in and using their bodies. I was struck by this scene where Kusum is trying to get one of the women to pose for kind of foot fetish pictures, but she refuses at first. Why did she do that?

ANAM: Well, Kusum tells the women that they have to go on strike, and that's the only way. And it's an irony for a sex worker to go on strike. How does a person who is basically imprisoned and in this indentured situation going to go on strike? And technology plays a really interesting role here because Kusum finds out that the telephone, as she says to them, is full of sexual images. But they don't necessarily involve men. And so she convinces them to post pictures of themselves and post them on the phone, and that's how they're going to go on strike and not starve.

And this woman doesn't want to take pictures of her feet. It's not a sexual thing that she can understand. So it's really a way that Kusum is trying to bring the world into this island in a way to get the women to leave the island and enter the world. And it's the phone and that technology, even though it's deeply, deeply problematic, Ayesha, as we know, and this is not a romantic kind of option, but it gives her this kind of, albeit imperfect way of giving the women a taste of what it is to have dominion over their own bodies.

RASCOE: The main theme of this book is resistance and defiance. Why did you think it was important to write this book today?

ANAM: I mean, I think we all need a bit of resistance and defiance around now, don't you? I think it's an ideal moment to read about and to learn about revolutions that take place around the world, certainly among people that are very unlikely to be revolutionaries. You know that Hall & Oates song, "Rich Girl"?

RASCOE: I think so. Yes. Yeah.

ANAM: There's a line in that song and they say, it's so easy to hurt others when you can't feel pain. And I think the point of fiction when I wrote this book, I wanted you to feel some pain, the pain of others, the lives of others.

RASCOE: That's Tahmima Anam. Her new book is "Uprising." Thank you so much for joining us.

ANAM: Thank you so much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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