How two volumes of an Arthurian epic written by an Anglican priest became unlikely hits

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

What's hot in poetry books this year? How about two volumes of an Arthurian epic by an Anglican priest named Malcolm Guite? Reporter Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU talked with him recently about the power these old stories have today.

DAVIS DUNAVIN, BYLINE: It's been a while since lines like these have cracked the bestseller list.

MALCOLM GUITE: (Reading) Tell of the king who will return. Tell of the Holy Grail.

DUNAVIN: This is Malcolm Guite reading from Book 1 in his series. It's called "Galahad And The Grail."

GUITE: (Reading) Tell of old knights and chivalry. Tell of the pristine mystery of Merlin's Isle of Gramarye. Poet, take up the tale.

DUNAVIN: Malcolm Guite has wanted to tell a King Arthur story since childhood.

GUITE: My mother began to tell me the stories of the Knights of the Round Table when I was quite young. So I first heard them from her lips rather than with a book at all. So it was almost going not only pre-modern, but pre-printing, pre-literate. You know, I was hearing them as they would once have been told.

DUNAVIN: Guite's Arthur stories don't try to twist the tale to meet modern audiences. His hero, Galahad, is brave and virtuous.

GUITE: Then he had his horse. One of the things you really want to have - a horse and a shield and a sword and a spear and, you know? And in Galahad, I saw somebody who fused the goodness and glory of things in this world of which a knight in shining armor is one. But also a quest that went beyond this world.

DUNAVIN: Galahad's ancient quest is proving surprisingly resonant today. Nearly a thousand people came to hear Guite at a two-day conference on faith and the arts in Boston last month. Attendee Daniel Gratz became a fan of Guite on YouTube, where he sometimes reads fantasy books in his office.

DANIEL GRATZ: And he pretends you're just some person turning up at his door. The cameraman knocks and you enter in with him, and you sit down with him.

DUNAVIN: He's got a bushy white beard and a rumpled tweed waistcoat, and he smokes a pipe.

GRATZ: I love coming to story time with Dr. Guite.

NED BUSTARD: I think there's a romanticism about his persona. You look at him, and often people say he looks like a hobbit or a dwarf.

DUNAVIN: That's publisher Ned Bustard, who's published Guite's poetry in the past.

BUSTARD: I think that actually sells him short because he is so much more than that caricature.

DUNAVIN: Guite's an Anglican priest and an academic at Cambridge's Girton College. He values tradition. Bustard says modern publishers always try to put a spin on King Arthur.

BUSTARD: It's the rock 'n' roll King Arthur, or it's the moody, sexy Arthur. And this is not that. This is as traditional as traditional can get, and he is creating a rooted Arthur in the English history.

DUNAVIN: The Arthur stories go back about a millennium, give or take.

GUITE: Each story, which is so deep and so close to the condition of myth or legend itself - basically, I come to it knowing that the story is older and wiser than I am, and it knows things that I don't know but need to know. And it knows things specifically that this generation needs to know, which is why I must take up the tale.

DUNAVIN: Guite wants to offer a break from the kind of cynical stories that are common in our seemingly disenchanted age.

GUITE: We have a world which no longer seems to be kindled with life and feeling and consciousness in which we no longer feel related, but rather we experience alienation.

DUNAVIN: Guite is writing a long epic in rhyme. That's rare today, when most bestselling poetry is short and free verse.

GUITE: I love rhyme itself, and I think the English language is my muse. I think it gives her pleasure to be rhymed. Not many poets have been doing that for her lately.

DUNAVIN: He didn't know if readers would be up for that. But "Galahad And The Grail" reached Amazon's top 50 this summer. The book and its follow-up, "The Coming Of Arthur," have already sold more than a hundred thousand copies.

GUITE: I also had a hunch that if I felt we desperately needed to lift the veil, to be reenchanted, to reconnect with something, to grasp the possibilities of beauty and meaning and form and coherence in a world which seems to become much more ugly and incoherent. That if I felt we needed that, other people might feel we needed it, too.

DUNAVIN: And he hopes some of them feel inspired to return to the story on their own, as he writes in "Galahad And The Grail."

GUITE: I have taken up the tale to tell it full and free. The tale that makes my heart rejoice. I tell it for I have no choice. I tell it till another voice takes up the tale from me.

DUNAVIN: Guite's planning another two volumes, making four in all of what he calls his Arthuriad.

For NPR News, I'm Davis Dunavin in Connecticut. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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