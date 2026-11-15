El Salvador's President sends troops to fight Haiti's street gangs

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Haiti's battle to take control of its streets has made an extraordinary turn. After four Salvadorans were killed in an ambush last month, El Salvador's president sent in troops to help tackle Haiti's powerful gangs. Some Haitians welcomed the intervention. But it's brought fresh uncertainty to an already fragile situation, as Harold Isaac reports.

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UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Bukele.

HAROLD ISAAC, BYLINE: In Port-au-Prince, an unlikely name is ringing out in the streets...

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UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Bukele. Bukele.

ISAAC: ...El Salvador's Nayib Bukele. His pledge to take on Haiti's gangs has resonated with people who have spent years living under their control.

JEAN-PIERRE POUCHON: (Speaking Haitian Creole).

ISAAC: "There is a growing sense of hope because gangs are on the run now," says 42-year-old mechanic Jean-Pierre Pouchon (ph).

Around the capital, posters are suddenly appearing showing Haiti's independence hero - Jean-Jacques Dessalines. Hand resting on Bukele's shoulder, the slogan on the poster reads - (speaking Haitian Creole) - we're tired. Give us Bukele. In a country with such a painful history of foreign interventions, it's a striking image.

The scale of Haiti's crisis is stark. U.N. monitors recorded nearly 6,000 killings last year in violence involving gangs and security forces. Against this backdrop, Bukele's uncompromising war on gangs in El Salvador has made him a powerful symbol across the region.

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ISAAC: His crackdown at home has led to tens of thousands of arrests. Homicides have fallen sharply, and he's hugely popular. But human rights groups have documented widespread arbitrary arrests and abuses in detention.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Haitian Creole).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Haitian Creole).

ISAAC: Now Bukele, who is seeking reelection next year, is taking that hard-line approach abroad. But in Haiti, it's becoming something different - a military intervention involving over 2,000 troops.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Speaking Haitian Creole).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: (Speaking Haitian Creole).

ISAAC: And he's making sure the world sees it with a constant stream of sleekly produced social media posts.

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ISAAC: In this footage posted last week, Haitian and Salvadoran forces, accompanied by robotic dogs, moved to secure the national stadium from gang control.

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ISAAC: Days earlier, Bukele had published a video showing helicopters striking an alleged compound belonging to the leader of the powerful 400 Mawozo gang. These are made-for-TV moments. Much of the footage and the claims of success come from Bukele himself, but his relatively small troop contingent is just one part of a much larger security operation. Alongside them are the Haitian National Police and Armed Forces and the U.N.-backed Gang Suppression Force. And thrown into the mix is Vectus Global, a private security company hired by the Haitian government and headed by Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater.

ERIK PRINCE: There is a bit of competition also amongst these different security missions.

ISAAC: Jake Johnston is the director of international research at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington. He says the deployment has also exposed divisions in Washington.

JAKE JOHNSTON: The State Department and Marco Rubio specifically invested quite a bit of political capital to get this U.N.-authorized mission off the ground, and it's becoming increasingly clear they see the Salvadoran deployment as a threat to it.

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ISAAC: But talk of Bukele hasn't died down on the streets of the capital. People like 45-year-old street vendor Evelyn Hyppolite (ph) says gang members are now experiencing the fear they once inflicted on others.

EVELYN HYPPOLITE: (Speaking Haitian Creole).

ISAAC: "They never thought when they were making folks run that they would be on the run themselves," she says. And suddenly, what began as a mission to find four missing Salvadorans has become something much bigger - a test of who directs Haiti's increasingly crowded security battlefield and, unexpectedly, whether Washington itself can agree on the answer.

For NPR News, I'm Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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