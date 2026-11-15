Duffy says work by a contractor to upgrade old copper wires led to the groundstop

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There's a clearer picture now of what caused Friday's nationwide ground stop that sparked travel chaos across airports. It involves a major contractor, old copper wires and a router upgrade, as NPR's Ava Berger reports.

AVA BERGER, BYLINE: It has been a long weekend for travelers. Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled the past two days. But FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said at a press conference yesterday that by this evening, scheduling should be back to normal.

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BRYAN BEDFORD: So I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do with our airline stakeholder group.

BERGER: To the question of what happened on Friday, well, the FAA says it's still determining the exact cause. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy put the blame on L3 Harris Technologies. That's a contractor that has worked for the FAA for more than 20 years. Duffy said the ground stop started when L3 Harris was updating old copper wires to a new fiber-optic system at a remote FAA location.

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SEAN DUFFY: So what we're working to determine was whether we had incompetence - meaning was it user error or installator error - from L3 Harris? Or did they install a faulty router?

BERGER: NPR reached out for comment from L3 Harris. In a public statement, the company said that it has been working with the FAA to convert those old wires to a fiber-optic system, and it says it has completed more than 70% of those conversions. L3 Harris said it is supporting the FAA in their investigation. In a video on the company's website, L3 Harris touts the work the company is doing to update the FAA's communication systems.

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UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The brand new air traffic control system will enhance safety, reduce delays and pave the way for new technologies like flying taxis and drones.

BERGER: The website also says its FAA telecom infrastructure supports 45,000 daily flights. Now, as for next steps, Duffy is pressing Congress for more money to make improvements to the aging FAA systems. Congress appropriated 12.5 billion for upgrades last year.

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DUFFY: This is the moment, if we don't start to switch out our systems, when - how long are we going to wait, America? And Congress.

BERGER: Duffy said money to update the technology would be a, quote, "Christmas present for the American people." Ava Berger, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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