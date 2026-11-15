Auction of rare Hilma af Klint artwork illuminates tensions over her legacy

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

At the start of the 20th century, a Swedish artist named Hilma af Klint began making art that looked nothing like anything that had come before it.

RACHEL VILLARI: We often think of artists, such as Kandinsky, as being sort of the father of abstraction. And then we have this Swedish female artist in the early 20th century, who was creating abstract work before Kandinsky.

SCHMITZ: That's art historian Rachel Villari. She says af Klint kept her work away from public view and wanted it to remain that way after her death. And that's why there's outrage among Klint's fans that one of her 1,300 paintings is going up for auction this week, estimated to fetch close to a million dollars. Vallari says Klint's art belongs in a temple.

VILLARI: She, herself, calls her work a message for humanity. You know, there's the balance of materialism but also spirituality. She dedicated her entire life to this, and she didn't do it as a way to elevate herself as an artist in the art world. She really was doing it as a way to convey a message for a future generation, which I believe we are that generation now.

SCHMITZ: What was that message?

VILLARI: She didn't fully understand the message herself.

SCHMITZ: Aha. So she was almost acting as a medium.

VILLARI: Correct. Yes. She believed that this was for a future generation, and it said specifically in her will that it would not be shown at least 20 years after her death.

SCHMITZ: Is that honored?

VILLARI: It absolutely was honored. It was actually closer to 40 years after her death.

SCHMITZ: Yeah. So I had a question about this. Her work is exhibited in 2018 at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, and it is, from what I understand, the best attended exhibition in the museum's history.

VILLARI: It was, yes, about 600,000 visitors.

SCHMITZ: So there's been a resurgence of interest in her work, and then we see a divide in the foundation that was established to manage her work, with some members wishing to put her work up for sale and others, including her direct descendants, very much against that course of action. Tell me a little bit about that.

VILLARI: The Hilma af Klint Foundation was established in 1972 by Hilma af Klint's nephew, Eric af Klint. He donated all of her work. She left over 1,300 works of art to him after she passed away, and the purpose is to keep the work safe. The other thing is that it specifically says in the statutes that it would be kept safe from misuse. Using her spiritual message to make money is almost a form of exploitation.

SCHMITZ: So there's basically a legal process that's in play right now that, if it goes one way, could end up in the sale of much of her work. If it goes the other way, the work is then preserved almost, as you mentioned, as the art of a temple.

VILLARI: Right. So the goal is to keep her work together. She envisioned her work would actually be in a physical temple where people could go and see her work and meditate on them, to do research. And the statutes could potentially be changed so that they're just sold to who knows who, whoever has the money to be able to purchase it.

SCHMITZ: And that is what we're seeing with her painting Series III, No. 5, which is up for auction on November 19. I'm looking at it right now. On first glance, it looks like a fairly simple geometric pattern.

VILLARI: It's very geometrical. It's very symmetrical as well. One side, you have a white background. The other side is black. And so there's this contrast of lightness and darkness. In the center, there are two squares and a rectangle. There's the blue square and a yellow square. And for Hilma af Klint, the blue represents feminine, and the yellow represents masculine.

SCHMITZ: As an art historian, what does this painting tell you?

VILLARI: The triangle pointing up often represented pointing up towards a divine energy, and the triangle pointing down points down towards the material physical world. And there's this understanding of, like, this divide. Once you come into the physical world, you can become sort of separated from the spiritual because you're in a physical body. And then there's a sphere which represents a divine source, which is something that we see quite often in paintings from Hilma af Klint.

SCHMITZ: I'm seeing estimates that this painting may sell for between 600- and $900,000 U.S. Could it sell for even more at auction?

VILLARI: It certainly can sell for more, yes. Often, the estimate is usually a lower number than how much it can actually be sold for.

SCHMITZ: And I'm imagining, since you've written about this artist and know this artist's work very well and her philosophy of why she made art in the first place, that you can't put a value on this type of art.

VILLARI: For me, I don't believe that you can put a price on her work. And I believe that that makes it even more desirable to people who can afford to buy her work because what would you want more than the impossible painting that you're not supposed to have or can't have, right? And if it's sold, the public won't be able to ever see that painting or have access to it again.

SCHMITZ: Now, her foundation seems to want to sell her work. Some think it belongs in a temple or that the Swedish government should manage it. What do you think should happen with Hilma af Klint's work?

VILLARI: I believe that her work should be kept together as a whole, and that they should be shown sequentially. I know that from my own research that looking at her work from beginning to end, you can see that it's a progression of this message that they're conveying.

SCHMITZ: That is art historian Rachel Villari, author of "Hilma Af Klint's Atom & The Tree Of Knowledge." Thanks so much for joining us.

VILLARI: Thank you so much for having me.

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