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California Coast News

Tight Santa Barbara Mayor's race over, with Kristen Sneddon winning the post

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM PST
Element 5 Digital
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A highly contested race to become Santa Barbara's next mayor is over, with Santa Barbara City Council member Eric Friedman conceding to fellow council member Kristen Sneddon.

The action came after a vote count update Thursday which showed Sneddon with a 579 vote lead over Friedman.

He posted a statement on his campaign's Facebook page.

Here is what Friedman wrote: "This was a close election, and it showed how deeply Santa Barbarans care about the future of our city. The voters have made their choice, and it is important that we come together as a community to build our future together because Santa Barbara works best when every voice has a seat at the table. I wish Kristen Sneddon and the new Councilmembers well as they work on the issues important to all of us."
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cal coast newscity of santa barbaraelectioncalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco