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California Coast News

State investigation rules fatal officer-involved shooting on Central Coast was justified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:25 PM PST
Grover Beach Police Department

Man threatened Grover Beach Police officer with what appeared to be a pistol, but turned out to be a plastic replica.

A state Department of Justice investigation says a fatal officer-involves shooting on the Central Coast was justified.

It happened in May of 2024, in Grover Beach. Officers received a 911 call about someone threatening people with a pistol. They couldn’t locate the man, but a few minutes later they received a report about someone throwing rocks at passing cars.

An officer arrived and encountered Aaron Gardner, who claimed he was armed, but held the weapon behind his back. The officer said Gardner ignored orders to drop the weapon and then pointed the gun towards the officer. The officer opened fire, fatally wounding Gardner. The weapon turned out to be a plastic replica of a Glock-style handgun.

The state report said the officer acted reasonably towards what appeared to be an imminent threat.

The report added recommendations for Grover Beach Police, calling for additional training for officers on when they should wait for backup in high-risk situations, as well as more work on de-escalation tactics.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsofficer-involved shootingcentral coast
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco