State investigation rules fatal officer-involved shooting on Central Coast was justified

A state Department of Justice investigation says a fatal officer-involves shooting on the Central Coast was justified.

It happened in May of 2024, in Grover Beach. Officers received a 911 call about someone threatening people with a pistol. They couldn’t locate the man, but a few minutes later they received a report about someone throwing rocks at passing cars.

An officer arrived and encountered Aaron Gardner, who claimed he was armed, but held the weapon behind his back. The officer said Gardner ignored orders to drop the weapon and then pointed the gun towards the officer. The officer opened fire, fatally wounding Gardner. The weapon turned out to be a plastic replica of a Glock-style handgun.

The state report said the officer acted reasonably towards what appeared to be an imminent threat.

The report added recommendations for Grover Beach Police, calling for additional training for officers on when they should wait for backup in high-risk situations, as well as more work on de-escalation tactics.