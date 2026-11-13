South Coast school district puts pause on controversial plans to close some schools

A Tri-Counties school district has taken the controversial idea of closing some of its campuses off of its agenda for the coming school year.

With dropping enrollment, the Ventura Unified School District had been looking at closing some campuses during the 2027-28 school year. It set up a community committee to review the issue. But, the concept created controversy among the families of potentially impacted schools.

This week, the district’s Board of Education decided it will set up a new process to review potential closures. As part of the action, it announced that there will be no closures before the 2028-29 school year at the earliest.

The declining enrollment means the district is losing millions of dollars annually, making it harder to balance its budget. The district recently sold some surplus property to help improve its financial position.