Nationwide ground stop affecting airports across United States, including those in the Tri-Counties

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for U.S. airports Friday afternoon, halting all takeoffs and handling landings on a case-by-case basis as a result of what it's calling communications issues.

Federal officials say they are “are not ruling out anything at this point” in terms of what caused the communications issue. They say those currently on flights have no reason for concern.

At Santa Barbara Airport, there's been a scramble for people to try to deal with their flight situations. One family set to fly to San Diego told KCLU News they are trying to get a refund and will drive to San Diego instead.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the federal government is investigating, but there is no indication the incident was a "nefarious attack" and noted everyone is safe.

But federal officials say they aren't sure when flights will resume. Even when flights do resume, it could take days to deal with the schedule disruptions. Unlike the 9/11 emergency, planes already in the air aren't being ordered to divert or land immediately.