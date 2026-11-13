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Nationwide ground stop affecting airports across United States, including those in the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:50 PM PST
The FAA issued a ground stop for all U.S. airports as of 1 p.m. Friday.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The FAA issued a ground stop for all U.S. airports as of 1 p.m. Friday.

All takeoffs halted; landings being handled on a case-by-case basis. The situation is impacting air traffic around the world.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for U.S. airports Friday afternoon, halting all takeoffs and handling landings on a case-by-case basis as a result of what it's calling communications issues.

Federal officials say they are “are not ruling out anything at this point” in terms of what caused the communications issue. They say those currently on flights have no reason for concern.

At Santa Barbara Airport, there's been a scramble for people to try to deal with their flight situations. One family set to fly to San Diego told KCLU News they are trying to get a refund and will drive to San Diego instead.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the federal government is investigating, but there is no indication the incident was a "nefarious attack" and noted everyone is safe.

But federal officials say they aren't sure when flights will resume. Even when flights do resume, it could take days to deal with the schedule disruptions. Unlike the 9/11 emergency, planes already in the air aren't being ordered to divert or land immediately.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsairportsanta barbara airport
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco