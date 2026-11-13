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California Coast News

Nationwide flight takeoff restrictions due to communications problems lifted

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:49 PM PST
The inaugural United Airlines Chicago to Santa Barbara flight arrives at Santa Barbara Airport Monday morning.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A plane preparing for takeoff at Santa Barbara Airport.

Tri-Counties airports among those impacted by four hour plus shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop at airports which officials say was caused by communications problems.

The FAA restricted the takeoff of flights from all of the nation's airports at about 1 Friday afternoon. Airborne flights were allowed to proceed to their destinations. The flight restrictions were lifted just after 5:15 Friday night.

Officials cited what they called “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Exactly what occured is still under investigation, but officials say they don't think it was an intentional disruption.

The situation delayed or led to the cancellation of a number of outbound flights from Santa Barbara Airport and SLO County Airport.

While flight operations have resumed, the disruption is expected to have a huge ripple effect on airline service well into the weekend. If you have a flight, you're being advised to check your flight status before heading to the airport.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco