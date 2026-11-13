Nationwide flight takeoff restrictions due to communications problems lifted

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop at airports which officials say was caused by communications problems.

The FAA restricted the takeoff of flights from all of the nation's airports at about 1 Friday afternoon. Airborne flights were allowed to proceed to their destinations. The flight restrictions were lifted just after 5:15 Friday night.

Officials cited what they called “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Exactly what occured is still under investigation, but officials say they don't think it was an intentional disruption.

The situation delayed or led to the cancellation of a number of outbound flights from Santa Barbara Airport and SLO County Airport.

While flight operations have resumed, the disruption is expected to have a huge ripple effect on airline service well into the weekend. If you have a flight, you're being advised to check your flight status before heading to the airport.