Man shot to death in Central Coast park identified
Detectives trying to determine motive and find a suspect in what they believe was a homicide in Guadalupe.
Authorities are now identifying a man found shot to death in a park on the Central Coast.
The body of Paul Anthony Delgado was found Monday afternoon near the gazebo of the Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe. The 55-year-old man was homeless.
Guadalupe Police asked the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to handle the investigation. Detectives say the case appears to be a homicide, but at this point there is no indication of a motive, or who might have been responsible for the shooting death.