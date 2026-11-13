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California Coast News

Man shot to death in Central Coast park identified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:35 PM PST
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives trying to determine motive and find a suspect in what they believe was a homicide in Guadalupe.

Authorities are now identifying a man found shot to death in a park on the Central Coast.

The body of Paul Anthony Delgado was found Monday afternoon near the gazebo of the Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe. The 55-year-old man was homeless.

Guadalupe Police asked the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to handle the investigation. Detectives say the case appears to be a homicide, but at this point there is no indication of a motive, or who might have been responsible for the shooting death.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsguadalupehomicide
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco