Man shot to death in Central Coast park identified

Authorities are now identifying a man found shot to death in a park on the Central Coast.

The body of Paul Anthony Delgado was found Monday afternoon near the gazebo of the Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe. The 55-year-old man was homeless.

Guadalupe Police asked the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to handle the investigation. Detectives say the case appears to be a homicide, but at this point there is no indication of a motive, or who might have been responsible for the shooting death.