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California Coast News

Oil company seeks to make end run around ban on fracking from oil platform off Ventura County coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:30 PM PST
A map showing Platform Gilda's location
Christoffer Engström
/
Unsplash
A map showing Platform Gilda's location

DCOR appeals State Coastal Commission to the federal government

An oil company is trying to get the federal government to override a state decision that bans fracking from an oil platform off the Ventura County coastline.

The California Coastal Commission unanimously rejected DCOR’s proposal to frack 16 offshore wells on Platform Gilda. The commission cited the risk of an oil spill and the platform’s aging infrastructure.

Now, there is word that DCOR is asking the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to override the Coastal Commission decision. It’s asking the Secretary of Commerce to override the state, suggesting that doing so would be in the national interest.

The federal government used a law from the 1950s to override the state and allow Sable Offshore Corporation to resume controversial operations off the Gaviota Coast earlier this year.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsfrackingoffshore oil drilling
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco