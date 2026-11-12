Oil company seeks to make end run around ban on fracking from oil platform off Ventura County coast

An oil company is trying to get the federal government to override a state decision that bans fracking from an oil platform off the Ventura County coastline.

The California Coastal Commission unanimously rejected DCOR’s proposal to frack 16 offshore wells on Platform Gilda. The commission cited the risk of an oil spill and the platform’s aging infrastructure.

Now, there is word that DCOR is asking the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to override the Coastal Commission decision. It’s asking the Secretary of Commerce to override the state, suggesting that doing so would be in the national interest.

The federal government used a law from the 1950s to override the state and allow Sable Offshore Corporation to resume controversial operations off the Gaviota Coast earlier this year.