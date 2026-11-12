New numbers show no lead change in the race for a Central Coast supervisorial seat

New numbers show a widening lead in a race for a county supervisorial seat on the Central Coast that’s been too close to call.

Richardo Valencia has a 993 vote lead over Maribel Aguilera for Santa Barbara County’s Fifth District Supervisorial seat.He has 53.72% of the vote, to Aguilera’s 45.69%. They are both seeking to replace Steve Lavagnino, who is retiring after four terms in office.

Meanwhile, Kristen Sneddon is maintaining a strong lead in the Santa Barbara Mayor’s race. Sneddon had a 579 vote lead over fellow Santa Barbara City Council member Eric Friedman. She has 46.23% of the vote to Friedman’s 44.58%.

A school bond measure on the Central Coast which has been too close to call still appears to be on the path to succeeding. The Santa Ynez Union High School District’s Measure D would establish $80 million dollars in bond funding to replace old portable classrooms, and make other facilities improvements.

It needs a 55% yes vote to pass. As of Thursday afternoon’s latest vote update, it has 56.34% of the vote.