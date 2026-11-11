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California Coast News

Man rescued after boat catches on fire off the Santa Barbara County coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:18 PM PST
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A man had to jump into the ocean off the Gaviota Coast Tuesday afternoon to escape the flames from a burning boat. He was rescued, and was unhurt.

The man jumped into the ocean to escape the flames. A nearby boat was able to pull the man from the water before first responders reached the scene.

A man was rescued after he had to jump into the ocean to escape the flames of a fire on a boat off the Santa Barbara County coast.

It happened at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon off of El Capitan State Beach, west of Goleta.

The boat was about three miles off of the coastline.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol teams responded to the scene. A nearby boat was first to reach he area, and pulled the man out of the water. He was unhurt. There was no one else on board the boat.
There’s no word on what started the fire.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsboatboat firegaviota coastline
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco