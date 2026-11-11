Man rescued after boat catches on fire off the Santa Barbara County coast

A man was rescued after he had to jump into the ocean to escape the flames of a fire on a boat off the Santa Barbara County coast.

It happened at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon off of El Capitan State Beach, west of Goleta.

The boat was about three miles off of the coastline.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol teams responded to the scene. A nearby boat was first to reach he area, and pulled the man out of the water. He was unhurt. There was no one else on board the boat.

There’s no word on what started the fire.