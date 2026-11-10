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California Coast News

Heat exhaustion blamed for dozens of ER visits by runners in Santa Barbara race

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:06 PM PST
Two AMR ambulances parked on a street. One has emergency lights on.
John Palminteri
More than two dozen people ended up at Santa Barbara and Goleta hospitals after reporting that they felt ill after running in the Santa Barbara Half Marathon Sunday.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say there are no indications of any other potential causes, like tainted water.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say heat exhaustion was responsible for more than two dozen people taking part in a half-marathon ending up at area hospitals.

The first request for help came just after 8:30 Sunday morning from a Santa Barbara Half Marathon participant. The incident escalated, as more runners reported needing aid.

Of the 7500 registered runners, 30 required medical treatment. 26 were eventually taken to area hospitals by ambulance or in private vehicles. Four runners were treated and released at the scene.

Santa Barbara Police said they were investigating what they called “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the marathon over the dozens of medical calls.

But in a statement, the County Public Health Department says what happened appears to be an isolated event connected to race participation and the heat.
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california coast newscal coast newsracehospitalscottage hospitalcity of santa barbara
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco