Heat exhaustion blamed for dozens of ER visits by runners in Santa Barbara race

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say heat exhaustion was responsible for more than two dozen people taking part in a half-marathon ending up at area hospitals.

The first request for help came just after 8:30 Sunday morning from a Santa Barbara Half Marathon participant. The incident escalated, as more runners reported needing aid.

Of the 7500 registered runners, 30 required medical treatment. 26 were eventually taken to area hospitals by ambulance or in private vehicles. Four runners were treated and released at the scene.

Santa Barbara Police said they were investigating what they called “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the marathon over the dozens of medical calls.

But in a statement, the County Public Health Department says what happened appears to be an isolated event connected to race participation and the heat.

