College students, amateur radio operators on Central Coast team up to create emergency radio network

A major earthquake or fire could knock out internet service and disrupt emergency communications in the Tri-Counties. Now, some Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students and amateur radio volunteers have teamed up to create a backup network.

The Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network uses radio equipment with backup power to provide communications links between Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara Counties.

The network could provide critical internet and voice communications if commercial service fails.

13 mountaintop sites have been set up in the region to relay the transmissions. Volunteers recently installed new towers and added a solar power array. About 30 students from the Cal Poly Amateur Radio Club are involved in the project.