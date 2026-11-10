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California Coast News

College students, amateur radio operators on Central Coast team up to create emergency radio network

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2026 at 12:57 PM PST
A worker on a communications tower uses a tool on a small dish.
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
A volunteer works on a tower for an emergency communications network set up by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students and amateur radio operators on the Central Coast.

Its network of mountaintop towers can relay internet and voice communications during a major outage, such as one caused by an earthquake.

A major earthquake or fire could knock out internet service and disrupt emergency communications in the Tri-Counties. Now, some Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students and amateur radio volunteers have teamed up to create a backup network.

The Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network uses radio equipment with backup power to provide communications links between Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara Counties.

The network could provide critical internet and voice communications if commercial service fails.

13 mountaintop sites have been set up in the region to relay the transmissions. Volunteers recently installed new towers and added a solar power array. About 30 students from the Cal Poly Amateur Radio Club are involved in the project.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal poly san luis obispoemergency preparedness
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco