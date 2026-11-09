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Police investigating people why 19 people needed medical treatment after Santa Barbara Half-Marathon

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:27 AM PST
Jakob Owens
/
Unsplash

Department officials say they are "actively investigating" the reports.

Santa Barbara police are investigating what they are calling "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a major running event over the the weekend, after multiple people sought medical treatment.

19 people who took part in the Santa Barbara Half-Marathon Sunday were taken by ambulance or were driven to hospitals in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Police say the cause of the illnesses has not been confirmed.

It was 86 degrees in Santa Barbara yesterday, and heat could have been a contributing factor to the illnesses. There were six hydration stations set up along the 13.1 mile race route.

Police detectives say they are still gathering information, and want to talk to people who took part in the race and experienced unusual medical issues.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco