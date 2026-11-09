Police investigating people why 19 people needed medical treatment after Santa Barbara Half-Marathon

Santa Barbara police are investigating what they are calling "suspicious circumstances" surrounding a major running event over the the weekend, after multiple people sought medical treatment.

19 people who took part in the Santa Barbara Half-Marathon Sunday were taken by ambulance or were driven to hospitals in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Police say the cause of the illnesses has not been confirmed.

It was 86 degrees in Santa Barbara yesterday, and heat could have been a contributing factor to the illnesses. There were six hydration stations set up along the 13.1 mile race route.

Police detectives say they are still gathering information, and want to talk to people who took part in the race and experienced unusual medical issues.