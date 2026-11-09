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California Coast News

Multiple agencies investigating suspicious death on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:39 PM PST
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Man's body discovered near Veterans Memorial in Guadalupe.

What's being called a suspicious death is under investigation on the Central Coast.

Guadalupe Police were called to the 800 block of Guadalupe Street at around 2 p.m. Monday by reports of a man on the ground. They found the body of an adult man near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Guadalupe Police say due to the complexity of the situation, they asked Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives to take the lead in the investigation.

Investigators haven't released the man's name yet, or details about the cause of death.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsguadalupesanta barbara county
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco