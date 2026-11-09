Multiple agencies investigating suspicious death on Central Coast

What's being called a suspicious death is under investigation on the Central Coast.

Guadalupe Police were called to the 800 block of Guadalupe Street at around 2 p.m. Monday by reports of a man on the ground. They found the body of an adult man near the gazebo area of the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Guadalupe Police say due to the complexity of the situation, they asked Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives to take the lead in the investigation.

Investigators haven't released the man's name yet, or details about the cause of death.

