Two-month-long brush clearing project along Central Coast highway will mean traffic delays

Caltrans started work Friday on a two-month-long, million dollar project to improve wildfire safety along a major Central Coast highway.

Crews are removing vegetation and brush along a 40 mile stretch of Highway 154. They are trying to remove 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of fuel a day.

The work is taking place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists will encounter delays, with one-way reversing traffic control in the work zones.