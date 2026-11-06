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California Coast News

Two-month-long brush clearing project along Central Coast highway will mean traffic delays

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM PST
Highway 154 has reopened between the Santa Ynez Valley, after being closed since January 9 by the big storm.
Caltrans

Crews are trying to remove 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of vegetation and brush a day from Highway 154's shoulders.

Caltrans started work Friday on a two-month-long, million dollar project to improve wildfire safety along a major Central Coast highway.

Crews are removing vegetation and brush along a 40 mile stretch of Highway 154. They are trying to remove 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of fuel a day.

The work is taking place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists will encounter delays, with one-way reversing traffic control in the work zones.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 154Santa Ynez Valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco