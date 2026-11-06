One of two teens seriously injured in a Halloween night traffic accident in Port Hueneme dies

One of the two teenage girls struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Port Hueneme Halloween night has died.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ventura Road and Clara Street.

The circumstances surrounding what occurred are still under investigation. But, officers say alcohol and drugs weren’t a factor, and that the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

One of the teens was taken to a Los Angeles County hospital for treatment. She died there Friday. The second teen remains in critical condition.