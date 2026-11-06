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One of two teens seriously injured in a Halloween night traffic accident in Port Hueneme dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM PST
A police cruiser facing away from the camera with trees and a fence in the background.
Port Hueneme Police

The second teen remains in critical condition.

One of the two teenage girls struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Port Hueneme Halloween night has died.

The accident happened at around 7 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ventura Road and Clara Street.

The circumstances surrounding what occurred are still under investigation. But, officers say alcohol and drugs weren’t a factor, and that the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

One of the teens was taken to a Los Angeles County hospital for treatment. She died there Friday. The second teen remains in critical condition.
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california coast newscal coast newsfatal traffic accidentport hueneme
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco