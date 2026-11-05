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California Coast News

School bond measure on the Central Coast still undecided

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:40 PM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District's Measure D is leading with 55.59% of the vote as of Thursday. It needs to top 55% to win.

As the vote counting continues in Santa Barbara County, it’s still too soon for backers of a school bond measure in the Santa Ynez Valley to declare victory.

Measure D would raise $80 million dollars for the Santa Ynez Union High School District. The money would allow the district to replace portable classrooms, update outdated heating and cooling systems, and make other facility upgrades.

Following Thursday afternoon’s update on election results, Measure D has a 55.95% yes vote. While that is a positive percentage for the bond measure, it needs a 55% yes vote to pass. With thousands of votes yet to be counted in the county, the numbers are still too close to declare a winner.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsSanta Ynez Valleyschool bond
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco