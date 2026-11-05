School bond measure on the Central Coast still undecided

As the vote counting continues in Santa Barbara County, it’s still too soon for backers of a school bond measure in the Santa Ynez Valley to declare victory.

Measure D would raise $80 million dollars for the Santa Ynez Union High School District. The money would allow the district to replace portable classrooms, update outdated heating and cooling systems, and make other facility upgrades.

Following Thursday afternoon’s update on election results, Measure D has a 55.95% yes vote. While that is a positive percentage for the bond measure, it needs a 55% yes vote to pass. With thousands of votes yet to be counted in the county, the numbers are still too close to declare a winner.