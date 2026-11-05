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California Coast News

A theft ring stole thousands of gallons of fuel in Ventura County with stolen credit cards

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:59 PM PST
Ventura County Sheriff's detectives seized a modified work truck with hidden tanks used to steal, and resell hundreds of gallons of fuel at a time.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Ventura County Sheriff's detectives seized a modified work truck with hidden tanks used to steal, and resell hundreds of gallons of fuel at a time.

The operation used a modified work truck with hidden tanks which could hold hundreds of gallons of fuel.

Investigators say they’ve broken up a complex ring that used stolen credit cards and a specially equipped vehicle to steal tens of thousands of gallons of fuel in Ventura County.

A commercial fuel company in Oxnard discovered a data breach that allowed fraudsters to use credit cards linked to its accounts. The loss was estimated at more than $100,000.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives began contacting gas stations where the losses occurred. They discovered that suspects were using multiple credit cards to buy up to $2,500 worth of fuel at a time.

Using license plate readers, they identified a truck involved in a number of the thefts. On November 4, they located it at a gas station. A Riverside County man was arrested, and a number of counterfeit credit cards were seized.

The truck looked like a work utility vehicle, but investigators discovered it had been modified with multiple hidden tanks capable of storing hundreds of gallons of fuel. It also had a gas-station-like pump, which allowed it to transfer fuel to other vehicles, allowing the fuel to be resold.

Detectives say there may be more arrests in connection with the operation.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco