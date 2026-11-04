Voters say yes to a number of sales tax hikes, school bond measures in the Tri-Counties

Voters said yes to more than a dozen ballot measures on the Central and South Coast, including everything from sales tax hikes to school bond proposals.

In Ventura County, voters approved increasing Simi Valley’s bed tax from 10% to 12% to raise more money for the city.

Oxnard voters okayed an indefinite extension of the city’s existing half-cent sales tax, which raises about $20 million a year for public safety and other government services.

Rio Elementary School District voters approved a $78 million dollar bond measure for facilities improvements. Santa Paula Unified School District voters are leaning towards approval of a $48 million dollar bond measure. It has a 58% yes vote as of Wednesday morning, and needs 55% to pass.

Las Virgenes Unified School District voters in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties approved extending an existing $98 dollar a year parcel tax to support school facilities and programs.

And, a $350 million dollar bond measure for the United Water Conservation District passed by a strong 69% margin.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria voters approved a half-cent sales tax hike to support city services. Carpinteria voters okayed a quarter-cent sales tax hike to support public safety, and other government services.

Isla Vista Community Services District voters approved a utility tax to support the services it provides to the community. And, in Guadalupe, voters okayed hikes to their bed tax and marijuana sales tax to help pay for government services.

Two bond measures for education on the Central Coast received a positive reception, but they are still hovering around the 55% yes vote needed for passage. As of Wednesday morning, a $290 million dollar bond measure for the Allan Hancock Community College District stands at a 57% yes vote. The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District’s $80 million dollar bond proposal is right on the line, with a 56% yes vote.