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California Coast News

Salud Carbajal wins reelection in 24th Congressional District

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:53 AM PST
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Jacqui Irwin heads to Congress for first time following victory in 26th Congressional District race.

Voters made some clear-cut decisions in two congressional races in the Tri-Counties.

In the 24th Congressional District, Democrat Salud Carbajal will be returning to Congress for a sixth term, with returns showing Carbajal leading independent Bob Smith by a 66% to 34% margin.

The district includes all of Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties.

In the 26th Congressional District, Democrat Jacqui Irwin will be heading to Congress for the first time, with a big win over Republican Sam Galluci. The numbers as of Wednesday morning show Irwin with a 62% to 38% margin in the race.

The district includes parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The seat is currently held by Julia Brownley, who is retiring after seven terms in office.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast news24th Congressional Districtjulia brownleyelection
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco