Salud Carbajal wins reelection in 24th Congressional District

Voters made some clear-cut decisions in two congressional races in the Tri-Counties.

In the 24th Congressional District, Democrat Salud Carbajal will be returning to Congress for a sixth term, with returns showing Carbajal leading independent Bob Smith by a 66% to 34% margin.

The district includes all of Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties.

In the 26th Congressional District, Democrat Jacqui Irwin will be heading to Congress for the first time, with a big win over Republican Sam Galluci. The numbers as of Wednesday morning show Irwin with a 62% to 38% margin in the race.

The district includes parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The seat is currently held by Julia Brownley, who is retiring after seven terms in office.