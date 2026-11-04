Gregg Hart, Steve Bennett win reelection to State Assembly

Two incumbents easily won reelection to State Assembly seats in the Tri-Counties, while a new face will be joining them in Sacramento for a wide-open third seat.

Democratic Assemblyman Gregg Hart of Santa Barbara defeated Republican challenger Sari Domingues to keep his 37th District Seat.

In the 38th District, Steve Bennett won a fourth term in office by topping fellow Democrat Michael MacDonald 70% to 30%.

And, in a wide-open race for the 42nd District State Assembly seat, Democrat Deborah Klein Lopez topped Republican Ted Nordblum by a 56% to 44% margin. The seat includes parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

It was open because Jacqui Irwin couldn't seek reelection because of term limits. She ran for, and won the 26th District Congressional seat.