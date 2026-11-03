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California Coast News

Drinking water in some Central Coast communities is impacted by algae and other organic substances

KCLU | By Ben Heighes
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:47 PM PST
Sasikan Ulevik
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Officials say the water is safe to use, despite an unusual taste and smell.

Some residents of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Shell Beach may notice a musty or earthy odor and taste in their drinking water, but officials say it’s still safe to use.

Water from the Lopez Water Treatment Plant is affected.

The taste or odor changes are caused by natural compounds produced by algae and organic matter in surface water from Lopez Lake.

The plant is increasing water monitoring and testing and adding powdered activated carbon to the treatment process to remove the compounds causing the taste and odor.

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california coast newscal coast newsoceanoavila beachpismo beacharroyo grandewater quality
Ben Heighes
Ben Heighes covers stories on the Central Coast for KCLU
See stories by Ben Heighes