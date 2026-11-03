Drinking water in some Central Coast communities is impacted by algae and other organic substances

Some residents of Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Shell Beach may notice a musty or earthy odor and taste in their drinking water, but officials say it’s still safe to use.

Water from the Lopez Water Treatment Plant is affected.

The taste or odor changes are caused by natural compounds produced by algae and organic matter in surface water from Lopez Lake.

The plant is increasing water monitoring and testing and adding powdered activated carbon to the treatment process to remove the compounds causing the taste and odor.