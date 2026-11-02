Voters will decide a number of sales tax and school bond issues in the Tri-Counties

There’s been a huge focus on candidates in Tuesday’s election. But voters in the Tri-Counties will also decide the fate of several special measures, many of which concern funding for schools and local governments.

Funding public safety and infrastructure is a big issue in some Central and South Coast communities.

In Simi Valley, voters are being asked to approve an increase in the city’s bed tax for visitors from 10% to 12%. It would raise an estimated $400,000 annually to help with city services. Oxnard voters are being asked to approve Measure O, which would extend an existing half-cent sales tax indefinitely. It currently raises $20 million a year for public safety and other government services.

Voters in the El Rio and Santa Paula school districts are being asked to approve bond measures for facilities improvements. Las Virgenes School District property owners will decide whether to extend an existing parcel tax to support educational programs.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria residents are being asked to approve a half-cent sales tax increase, which would raise about $13 million dollars a year for city services. Carpinteria voters are considering a quarter-cent sales tax hike for city services.

Guadalupe has two tax hike proposals on the ballot. Measure G would raise the city’s cannabis tax, generating about $78,000 dollars a year in additional revenue. Measure J would take the city’s bed tax from 6% to 12%, creating an estimated additional $20,000 annually for city services.

The Santa Ynez Valley and Alan Hancock Community College District also have bond measures on the ballot to help fund facilities upgrades.