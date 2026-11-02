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California Coast News

New bridge connecting Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties reaches construction milestone

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 2, 2026 at 1:09 PM PST
Girders are now in place for a $33 million project to build a new Highway 1 bridge over the Santa Maria River.
Caltrans
Girders are now in place for a $33 million project to build a new Highway 1 bridge over the Santa Maria River.

The $33 million project will replace the existing Highway 1 bridge over the Santa Maria River.

Crews have reached a milestone in a project to replace a major highway bridge on the Central Coast connecting Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The Highway 1 Santa Maria River bridge is deteriorating and no longer meets current highway standards.

Work began in March on a $33 million replacement bridge. Crews have the structure in place, and they just set the bridge girders. Work is underway this week on the new bridge's drainage systems.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2030. Once the new bridge is complete, Highway 1 will be shifted to it, and the now-existing structure will be torn down.

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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco