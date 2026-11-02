New bridge connecting Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties reaches construction milestone

Crews have reached a milestone in a project to replace a major highway bridge on the Central Coast connecting Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The Highway 1 Santa Maria River bridge is deteriorating and no longer meets current highway standards.

Work began in March on a $33 million replacement bridge. Crews have the structure in place, and they just set the bridge girders. Work is underway this week on the new bridge's drainage systems.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2030. Once the new bridge is complete, Highway 1 will be shifted to it, and the now-existing structure will be torn down.