The Santa Barbara County DA's office commemorates Dia de los Muertos

It's the time of year when many people celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office commemorated it Friday with a special altar viewing.

"We're looking at the altar and ofrenda that is the tradition in Mexican culture to put up during the Day of the Dead. It's to honor people that have passed. It's to reconnect with them, " said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

It’s a beautiful altar covered with art, photos, and offerings like fruit which fills an wall of the lobby of the DA’s office lobby in downtown Santa Barbara.

Lance Orozco / KCLU

Savrnoch talked about who the altar helps us remember.

"We have pictures of past employees, like Tom Sneddon, who was the longtime DA, and we have family photos. Then, we also have the photos of victims that have impacted our lives. Through our work, we have gotten to know them through the people that loved them. This is all a function of keeping their spirit alive, keeping the love they gave other people, and that other people have for them alive," said the DA.

It was built for the DA’s office by the Association San Miguel.

