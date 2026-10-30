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California Coast News

The Santa Barbara County DA's office commemorates Dia de los Muertos

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:18 PM PDT
The Dia de los Muertos altar at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Dia de los Muertos altar at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Among those honored on an altar at the DA's office are some of the crime victims whose families they have helped over the years.

It's the time of year when many people celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead. The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office commemorated it Friday with a special altar viewing.

"We're looking at the altar and ofrenda that is the tradition in Mexican culture to put up during the Day of the Dead. It's to honor people that have passed. It's to reconnect with them, " said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

It’s a beautiful altar covered with art, photos, and offerings like fruit which fills an wall of the lobby of the DA’s office lobby in downtown Santa Barbara.

Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Savrnoch talked about who the altar helps us remember.

"We have pictures of past employees, like Tom Sneddon, who was the longtime DA, and we have family photos. Then, we also have the photos of victims that have impacted our lives. Through our work, we have gotten to know them through the people that loved them. This is all a function of keeping their spirit alive, keeping the love they gave other people, and that other people have for them alive," said the DA.

It was built for the DA’s office by the Association San Miguel.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta barbara county district attorneyday of remembrancesanta barbara county
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco