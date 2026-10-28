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Men sentenced for intentionally driving a car into a group of bicyclists in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:23 PM PDT

One cyclist was killed, and four were hurt in the April 2021 incident in Port Hueneme.

A Ventura County man convicted of intentionally targeting a group of bicyclists with his car has received a long prison term.

In April of 2021, Samuel Rocha of Port Hueneme was involved in a fight at a laundromat where he hit a man and a woman, and then struck someone with his car as he was leaving the parking lot.

Minutes later, he drove his car into a group of seven bicyclists near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Ventura Roads. Sixteen-year-old Pedro Valdez was killed, and four other teens were injured.

Earlier this year, Rocha was convicted of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.

In August, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Valdez, and admitted to using his vehicle as a deadly weapon. This week, he was sentenced to 27 years to life in state prison for all of the convictions.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbicyclistsport hueneme
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco